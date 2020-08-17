Girls volleyball preview: Scouting the top Region teams and players for 2020

5. Chesterton: The Trojans found some stability last season under a youthful core that is expected to take the next step this year. Junior Meghan Gaffigan emerged as one of the top players in the area and she'll be joined by senior Maggie Vrahoretis and sophomore Katie Nelson to give third-year coach Amber McCaw an impressive trio to work with.

6. Valparaiso: The Vikings finished tied for fourth place with Chesterton in the DAC race last year and Valparaiso will look to move into the upper echelon of the league behind sophomores Kennedy Wagner (350 kills) and Camryn Kreul (603 assists). Seniors Megan Gatz and Talyn Watkins provide stability on the frontline.

7. Andrean: The 59ers are young this season, but coach Grant Bell is confident his team will grow together throughout the season. Junior setter Madison Kmetz and outside hitter Angelina Majchrowicz are three-year starters, while freshman Marin Sanchez is expected to leave a big mark on the area.

8. Morgan Twp.: The Cherokees lose Porter County Conference Player of the Year Sahara Bee to graduation, but first-year varsity coach Monica Handley will still have the services of Purdue commit Emily Rastovski. The senior outside hitter led the team with 449 kills and 45 solo blocks last season.