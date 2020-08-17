Girls volleyball preview: Scouting the top Region teams and players for 2020

Top 10 teams
1. Crown Point: The Bulldogs have simply reloaded after losing an impressive senior class that featured a pair of Big Ten recruits in Savana Chacon (Purdue) and Olivia Panepinto (Indiana). Juniors Rachel Rossman, Kendall Schara and Lilly Stoddard are eager to move into starring roles, while senior Erica Packwood provides leadership and experience.
2. LaPorte: The Slicers return a heap of talent after dropping just two Duneland Athletic Conference matches (both to Crown Point) last season. Junior Aniya Kennedy led the team with 285 kills while senior Paige Conklin paced LaPorte with 545 assists. Former LaPorte standout Jessica Ramirez replaces Cassie Holmquest at the top of the program.
3. Munster: The Mustangs are loaded this season as they return their top two hitters, Iowa commit Haley Melby (312 kills) and Lourdes Torres (284 kills). One of the keys for Munster this season is the return of junior defensive specialist Sarah Morton. The Auburn commit missed much of last season with an injury and is back to full speed.
4. Lake Central: The Indians also were the victims of the injury bug last season, as Caroline Krueger missed much of the year with a knee injury. The junior returned to tally 110 kills in just 39 sets and she should play a huge role for Lake Central this season. Senior hitter Emma Best is one of the best players in the area, tallying 301 kills and 341 digs last season.
5. Chesterton: The Trojans found some stability last season under a youthful core that is expected to take the next step this year. Junior Meghan Gaffigan emerged as one of the top players in the area and she'll be joined by senior Maggie Vrahoretis and sophomore Katie Nelson to give third-year coach Amber McCaw an impressive trio to work with.
6. Valparaiso: The Vikings finished tied for fourth place with Chesterton in the DAC race last year and Valparaiso will look to move into the upper echelon of the league behind sophomores Kennedy Wagner (350 kills) and Camryn Kreul (603 assists). Seniors Megan Gatz and Talyn Watkins provide stability on the frontline.
7. Andrean: The 59ers are young this season, but coach Grant Bell is confident his team will grow together throughout the season. Junior setter Madison Kmetz and outside hitter Angelina Majchrowicz are three-year starters, while freshman Marin Sanchez is expected to leave a big mark on the area.
8. Morgan Twp.: The Cherokees lose Porter County Conference Player of the Year Sahara Bee to graduation, but first-year varsity coach Monica Handley will still have the services of Purdue commit Emily Rastovski. The senior outside hitter led the team with 449 kills and 45 solo blocks last season.
9. Kankakee Valley: Alexis Broyles burst onto the scene in 2018 and the junior has evolved into one of the best middle blockers in Northwest Indiana. Broyles had 369 kills and 116 blocks last season. Partnered with Taylor Schultz, the pair form an impressive frontline.
10. Hanover Central: Jillian Rodriguez, the daughter of Bishop Noll coach Dave Rodriguez takes over the Wildcats this year and she'll have two highly talented players at her disposal. Senior hitters Katie Jackowski (316 kills) and Peyton Frost (253 kills) led Hanover to a 6-1 mark in the Greater South Shore Conference last year.
Top 15 players (in alphabetical order)
Emma Best, Sr., OH, Lake Central; Alexis Broyles, Jr., MH, Kankakee Valley; Paige Conklin, Sr., S, LaPorte; Meghan Gaffigan, Jr., OH, Chesterton; Sophia Johnston, Jr., OH, Highland; Aniya Kennedy, Jr., MH, LaPorte; Caroline Krueger, Jr., OH, Lake Central; Abby Maier, Sr., S, Kouts; Haley Melby, Jr., OH, Munster; Sarah Morton, Jr., L/DS, Munster; Emily Rastovski, Sr., OH, Morgan Twp.; Rachel Rossman, Jr., S, Crown Point; Kendall Schara, Jr., OH, Crown Point; Lourdes Torres, Sr., OH, Munster; Kennedy Wagner, So., OH, Valparaiso.
