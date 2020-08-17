Griffith cancels first two football games; tickets not available to public for LaPorte, Michigan City season openers

Griffith isn't quite ready to kick off its prep football season.
Panthers athletic director Neil Dimos announced Monday in a press release that his school has canceled its season-opening home game against Highland on Friday because of the coronavirus pandemic. He also confirmed that the team's Week 2 game at Valparaiso has been canceled, too.
Griffith, who has only had a few padded practices, now plans to open its season in Week 3 at Hobart.
"Out of an abundance of caution we stayed in Phase 1 (of the Indiana Department of Education's return-to-play guidelines), and we went into Phase 2 last Wednesday," Dimos said. " ... We really, truly didn't feel that they were ready (for a game), so we're going to hold back at least two weeks to give them some more time to really get acclimated."
Phase 2 of the IDOE's prep sports restart plan allows contact sports to resume contact, but a team can't participate in formal competition until it moves into Phase 3.
Griffith will take things slow.
"In the best interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes, Griffith Public Schools athletics will remain in Phase 2 of (the IDOE) guidelines for the next two weeks," Dimos wrote in the release. "During this time, no athletic contests will be permitted, with the exception of girls golf. Regularly scheduled competitions will resume during Phase 3."
Griffith is now the fourth Greater South Shore Conference football team to have the start of its season affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. Whiting canceled fall sports Aug. 10, Calumet has suspended team gatherings for football and volleyball until at least Sept. 2 — ensuring the Warriors will miss their first three contests — and Bishop Noll's Week 1 home game against Gavit was canceled after the School City of Hammond pulled the plug on fall contact sports Aug. 5.
Panthers football coach Robert Robinson, who was hired in January, received word Friday about his team's delayed start to the season. Although he and his players are disappointed, he said all they can do now is prepare for their road matchup with Hobart on Sept. 4.
"We're still going, and that's what we preach to our kids," Robinson said. "I told them, 'We're not Hammond, we're not Whiting and we're not Calumet that's shut down until September. We still have a chance to play.' ... We've had no positive (COVID-19) tests around our team, and while it is frustrating, it's just the reality we're in right now."
Highland athletic director Ryan Harrington said his football program will not try to find another opponent for Week 1. Instead, the Trojans will now begin their season at home against Crown Point in Week 2.
"We just want to get our boys out there and let them play the sport that they love to play," Harrington said. "We're doing everything we can to keep them safe."
Valparaiso athletic director Stacy Adams confirmed that the Vikings football program is searching for another team to face in Week 2, though nothing has been decided just yet.
As football teams around the state continue to alter their schedules amid the coronavirus pandemic, their respective schools are also making tough decisions on ticket sales.
In accordance with Gov. Eric Holcomb's Back on Track Indiana Plan, which will remain in stage 4.5 until at least Aug. 27, the IHSAA is limiting attendance at all football contests. Only 250 fans will be allowed per each school's set of bleachers.
Due to these restrictions, two Week 1 games involving area teams have already been affected. New Prairie, who is hosting LaPorte on Saturday, announced Monday via its prep sports website that it doesn't "anticipate any tickets will be available to the general public."
Tickets have been reserved for the family members of players, and any leftovers will be sold to students.
Michigan City, who is at South Bend Riley on Friday, made a similar announcement on its prep athletics website Aug. 14.
"Due to limited seating capacities at modified venues in South Bend, tickets for the Wolves season-opening football game at South Bend Riley will (not) be available to the general public," Michigan City athletic director Craig Shaman wrote. "No tickets will be available in advance, and no tickets will be sold at the gate, as the game is closed to the general public."
Shaman also confirmed that the Wolves volleyball team is back in action. Practices had been halted since Aug. 4 due to one of the program's players testing positive for COVID-19.
"Volleyball picked up again (Monday)," Shaman wrote in a text message to The Times.
