Griffith cancels first two football games; tickets not available to public for LaPorte, Michigan City season openers

Griffith is now the fourth Greater South Shore Conference football team to have the start of its season affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. Whiting canceled fall sports Aug. 10, Calumet has suspended team gatherings for football and volleyball until at least Sept. 2 — ensuring the Warriors will miss their first three contests — and Bishop Noll's Week 1 home game against Gavit was canceled after the School City of Hammond pulled the plug on fall contact sports Aug. 5.

Panthers football coach Robert Robinson, who was hired in January, received word Friday about his team's delayed start to the season. Although he and his players are disappointed, he said all they can do now is prepare for their road matchup with Hobart on Sept. 4.

"We're still going, and that's what we preach to our kids," Robinson said. "I told them, 'We're not Hammond, we're not Whiting and we're not Calumet that's shut down until September. We still have a chance to play.' ... We've had no positive (COVID-19) tests around our team, and while it is frustrating, it's just the reality we're in right now."

Highland athletic director Ryan Harrington said his football program will not try to find another opponent for Week 1. Instead, the Trojans will now begin their season at home against Crown Point in Week 2.