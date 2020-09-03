Griffith leaders Carson Crowe, Conner Cervantes excited to begin season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GRIFFITH — Carson Crowe felt like he was missing out.

While hundreds of schools around the state were able to play during the first two weeks of the IHSAA prep football season, Griffith wasn't one of them.

The Panthers canceled their first two games against Highland and Valparaiso due to the coronavirus pandemic, and throughout that stoppage, Crowe wondered if his school was delaying the inevitable.

"With all of the (school) board meetings, it really seemed like we weren't going to have a season," Crowe said. "At one point it was just like, 'Are we even going to play or not?'"

For now, that uncertainty has been replaced with anticipation as Griffith is set to open its season Friday at Hobart.

Crowe, who is the Panthers' starting quarterback, knows it will be a tall task to take down the Brickies. Hobart is one of the premier Class 4A programs in Indiana, but Crowe isn't looking for a handout. All he wants is a chance to compete and the opportunity close out his prep career on his own terms.

"This year is a big one, because I have goals set for the team and myself," Crowe said. "I have a record that I want to beat and that I'm close to, and for all of us it's a big deal to be able to play however many weeks we can."