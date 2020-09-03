Griffith leaders Carson Crowe, Conner Cervantes excited to begin season

GRIFFITH — Carson Crowe felt like he was missing out.
While hundreds of schools around the state were able to play during the first two weeks of the IHSAA prep football season, Griffith wasn't one of them.
The Panthers canceled their first two games against Highland and Valparaiso due to the coronavirus pandemic, and throughout that stoppage, Crowe wondered if his school was delaying the inevitable.
"With all of the (school) board meetings, it really seemed like we weren't going to have a season," Crowe said. "At one point it was just like, 'Are we even going to play or not?'"
For now, that uncertainty has been replaced with anticipation as Griffith is set to open its season Friday at Hobart.
Crowe, who is the Panthers' starting quarterback, knows it will be a tall task to take down the Brickies. Hobart is one of the premier Class 4A programs in Indiana, but Crowe isn't looking for a handout. All he wants is a chance to compete and the opportunity close out his prep career on his own terms.
"This year is a big one, because I have goals set for the team and myself," Crowe said. "I have a record that I want to beat and that I'm close to, and for all of us it's a big deal to be able to play however many weeks we can."
Crowe is roughly 800 yards away from breaking the program record for career passing yards. Last season, he totaled 1,011 yards, nine touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also led Griffith on the ground with a team-high 82 carries for 465 yards and nine touchdowns.
Panthers coach Robert Robinson, who was hired in January, said Crowe will continue commanding the team's offense. However, Robinson expects his senior leader to have a big impact on defense, too. Since Griffith only has about 35 players on its roster, many of them will have to compete on both sides of the ball.
"Carson is also going to play as an outside linebacker, and that'll be his first time playing defense since his freshman year," Robinson said. "At 6 foot 2, 200 pounds, he's an animal on defense, as well. ... As long as he can stay healthy, I think he's going to be really good at it, so I can't wait to see him play."
Another player who has also assumed a larger role for the Panthers this season is sophomore Connor Cervantes. The 6-0, 170-pound safety is Griffith's top returning tackler. As a starter last year, he racked up a team-high 83 tackles, five tackles for loss and three interceptions.
Robinson plans to also utilize Cervantes as a wide receiver, and the sophomore said he is more than willing to do whatever his coach asks. Cervantes, who is also a wrestler and a baseball player, already had his freshman season on the diamond stripped away by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Now that he's able to compete again, the sophomore intends to soak up every moment alongside his teammates.
"It's super exciting. The excitement has just been building for weeks while we were practicing," Cervantes said. "Getting shut down and losing those two weeks, it just made us more excited to really come out and show how we can play."
Gallery: Griffith at Lowell football action
