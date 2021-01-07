Griffith pauses girls basketball due to COVID-19

GRIFFITH — The Griffith girls basketball team has paused its season for a second time due to COVID-19.
Panthers coach Ken Anderson confirmed the stoppagelate Wednesday night.
"We are quarantined until Jan. 19," Anderson wrote in a text message.
At least 29 of the 43 girls basketball teams in Northwest Indiana have suspended activities and/or missed a contest this season because of coronavirus concerns within their respective programs.
The list includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Clark, Covenant Christian, Crown Point, EC Central, Gavit, Griffith, Hebron, Highland, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, Kouts, LaCrosse, Lake Central, LaPorte, Marquette, Merrillville, Michigan City, Morgan Township, Munster, North Newton, Portage, River Forest, Valparaiso, West Side, Westville and Whiting.
On the boys side, at least 20 of the 44 Region teams have halted activities and/or missed a game this season due to COVID-19 issues within their respective programs.
That list includes Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Calumet, Chesterton, Clark, Crown Point, Gavit, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, Kouts, LaCrosse, Merrillville, Morgan Township, Munster, North Newton, South Central, Valparaiso, Washington Township, Westville and Whiting.
The Griffith girls basketball team last played Dec. 30, winning its own holiday tournament with a 63-28 victory over Hebron.
The Panthers were slated to host Hobart and Munster on Jan. 2 and Wednesday, respectively, before hosting Wheeler and Bishop Noll on Friday and Saturday, respectively. The team was then scheduled to play at Whiting on Jan. 13 before hosting Hanover Central on Jan. 16 and playing at Highland on Jan. 19.
Anderson said his squad's meeting with Highland has been been canceled, but the other six games have been postponed. Griffith's contest with Hanover Central is the only one that has been rescheduled so far.
"We will play Hanover Central on Jan. 19 now," Anderson said.