Bubba Davenport’s goals this year are simple.
“I’m trying to stay positive for my team, be a leader, respect everybody and keep getting hits,” Griffith’s senior first baseman said.
That straightforward view of things is part of why Griffith coach Brian Jennings calls Davenport a leader and a great kid to have in the dugout.
“He’s a kid who always has a smile on his face,” Jennings said. “You can ride him like a horse, get on him and ask him to do whatever you need him to do. He does it. He keeps his mouth shut and he works hard.”
Davenport, who also played football and basketball for the Panthers, believes he and his teammates have benefited from an experienced coach like Jennings.
“I’ve had a lot of people be leaders for me and I look up to them now,” Davenport said. “I try to show leadership on the field, in practice, when your with (teammates), games, everything. Everybody’s a leader on this team.”
The Griffith skipper earned his 400th career victory with a win in the season opener.
“He’s a great coach who’s taught me a lot throughout the years,” Davenport said. “I love him.”
Davenport showed off his swing Monday with three hits and four RBIs in the Panthers’ 13-6 win over Bishop Noll at U.S. Steel Yard. His day included a double and a triple.
“Having a guy like him in the middle of the order who can drive the baseball is obviously a big thing,” Jennings said. “That means the guys hitting ahead of him are going to see fastballs if they know a guy like him is behind in the order. When guys get on base, they have to pitch to him. And he’s going to hit anybody’s fastball.”
Davenport said he noticed Noll pitcher Ryan Bradtke was opening at bats with fastballs in the third inning. Bradtke didn’t change things by the time Davenport stepped in the box. He roped a triple into the gap that brought in two and effectively put the game out of reach.
Griffith is a favorite in the Greater South Shore Conference in part because of bats like Davenport’s.
“Everybody in this lineup can do damage at any time,” Davenport said. “If one of us is down, all the rest of can pick him up.”