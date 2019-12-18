Elaine Reyna (Parker) saw her high school athletics career come to a close roughly 20 years ago, but she hasn’t forgotten what her team was able to accomplish.
During the 1999-00 season, Reyna’s senior year, Griffith won its first girls basketball regional championship in school history. She started at center throughout one of the Panthers’ most memorable postseason runs, and Friday she and her former team will be honored at halftime of Griffith’s home Greater South Shore Conference game against Calumet.
All of the players and coaches from that squad are expected to be in attendance.
“I think what stands out the most to me is the way we played as a team,” Reyna said. “There wasn’t one big star player. Everybody had their role, everybody played together. Nobody cared who scored the most points. Those girls, and all of us that year, we were so close. We’d been playing basketball together since elementary school.”
Reyna said it doesn’t feel like it’s been two decades since she represented Griffith on the hardwood and that she’ll be glad to see some familiar faces Friday. However, aside from a reunion, she hopes that the Panthers’ current players will be inspired by the mark her team left on the program.
Since the 1999-00 season, Griffith has only won one more regional title (2010). Last year, the Panthers lost to West Side at home in a Class 3A sectional championship but finished 13-12 to secure their first winning season under coach Dustin Nelson, who is in his fifth year at the helm.
As his squad works its way through the “first quarter” of this season, he anticipates that a visit from one of Griffith’s greatest teams will help his players truly believe that the goals they have set are attainable.
“I think that it’s great to be able to have that path, that road map, to see that it’s been done, to see that there are girls, now women, who have represented this community and had that success all the way to semistate,” Nelson said. “It’s inspiring to me as a coach, and it should be inspiring to the girls on the team to take that next step and get us back to where we want to be, which is competing at the sectional and regional level.”
Reyna added that it’s refreshing to see the program trending upward and, on a larger scale, how much backing girls basketball has received at Griffith and around the Region since her prep career concluded. Back then, she and her teammates could only dream of what the sport looks like now.
“It was on the back burner, big time,” Reyna said. “We had no weekend games and basically barely any support from fans. But once we started showing that we knew what we were doing, people started showing up. We were able to have more Friday and Saturday games, which is fairer academically, too.
“I think our team helped push for some gender equality in the program, and as you can see, it’s continued on.”
Vikings to rally against cancer
Times No. 8 Valparaiso's Friday night game against No. 5 Chesterton is more than just a rivalry matchup. It has greater implications beyond the Duneland Athletic Conference race and The Times Top 10.
It's the Vikings' annual Coaches vs. Cancer night. Since coach Candy Wilson arrived in 2014, Valparaiso has picked one home game per year as a vehicle to support the American Cancer Society.
“This is a big game for us, and that's why we like to put it on this game,” Wilson said. “You try and get your kids to not just focus on basketball a lot of times.”
Specific fundraising strategies vary year to year, but on Friday the Vikings' freshman team will collect donations throughout the night. Valpo will also sell American Cancer Society merchandise for what's expected to be one of the biggest crowds of the season. And there'll be a halftime shooting contest to raise awareness.
It's a group effort. Wilson typically gets T-shirts to sell, while this year assistant coach Riley Zimmer helped coordinate with team moms, most notably Julie Douglas — the mother of Vikings senior Sarah Douglas.
Valpo and Chesterton stand in the middle of a tough DAC pack behind No. 1 Crown Point. While the game itself is particularly important for a midseason bout, Valpo hopes to provide more than just a win.
“You try and help with the community, and this is something everyone has an interest in, unfortunately,” Wilson said. “They say that nobody is immune from it and all walks of life face it. We see it every day with the people we work with and our own family members. It sets the basketball aside a little bit but also uses it as a tool to maybe help some people.”
Washington Township's Klinger lighting it up
Washington Township hasn't finished with a winning record in Mike DeHaven's first three years, but senior guard Olivia Klinger is determined to change that.
Klinger has been one of the Region's top volume scorers at 19.9 points per game on an efficient 44% from the field and 37% from 3-point range. She's second among Senators in rebounds and assists, too.
The Indiana-Northwest commit is a big reason why Washington is off to a 7-5 start, and staying above that .500 mark to finish her career is one of her goals.
“That is huge, especially since my freshman year was Coach's first year,” Klinger said. “Now us seniors have had him all four years, so we know what he expects and we know what he wants.”
Klinger spends lots of time at the YMCA working on her shot, and DeHaven said she has developed into a highly polished scorer and point guard over her four years. DeHaven praised Klinger's growth through three sometimes-difficult seasons, but also her kindness and quiet leadership.
There's still work to be done, however. Klinger is 176 points away from 1,000 for her career and wants to claim one of the Porter County Conference's top team honors.
“As a team, I think our goal is to definitely win more than one PCC game, for sure," Klinger said. "I think we all want the Kup — that's so big to us.”
Never as Good as the First Time
Hammond Tech coach Louis Birkett led the Tigers to a 33-21 win over Mitchell at Butler Fieldhouse in 1940, giving the Region its first state championship. Stanley Shimala led his team with 13 points while Robert Kramer added eight in the championship. More than 50,000 fans assembled around downtown bonfires at State and Hohman to celebrate the no-named team that started the postseason with a 12-6 record.
Perfect is as perfect does
The 1971 E.C. Washington Senators are considered by many the greatest team in Hoosier Hysteria history. Starters Pete Trgovich, Tim Stoddard, Darnell Adell, Ruben Bailey and Junior Bridgeman finished 29-0 after beating Elkhart 70-60 at Butler's Hinkle Fieldhouse. E.C.W. scored 102 in its semifinal win over Floyd Central. All five starters went on to play D-I basketball, with Trgovich, Stoddard and Bridgeman starting in NCAA Final Four games.
Perfect is as perfect does II
Across town the year before, Jim Bradley led E.C. Roosevelt to an undefeated state championship, too, by beating Carmel 76-62 in Indianapolis. Jim Bradley scored 24 points, John Davis added 21 and Cavanaugh Gary and James Rossi scored 10 apiece. In the semifinal the Rough Riders beat Muncie Central 90-75 as coach Bill Holzbach's team was led by Bradley's 27 and Mike Artis' 20. Bradley went on to star at Northern Illinois and then played pro ball before his untimely death.
Big dog barks big
It was a done deal. Indianapolis Brebeuf's Alan Henderson was going to win Mr. Basketball before going to Indiana University in 1991. But Roosevelt's Glenn Robinson changed the script, scoring 22 points in leading the Panthers to a 51-32 beating at the Hoosier Dome. Robinson won Mr. Basketball before becoming an All-American at Purdue. The win gave Ron Heflin the state championship he had been so close to getting before.
You don't know Bo
Gary Roosevelt wasn't expected to win its sectional, let alone the 1968 state championship. But coach Bo Mallard's Panthers did just that. Aaron Smith scored 28 as 'Velt beat Indianapolis Shortridge 68-60 to win the crown. Jim Nelson added 12 in the win. Roosevelt beat Vincennes 65-48 in the semifinal as Smith scored 19 and Nelson had 14 in the win.
Another shocker from the 2-1-9
The headlines were written before the game was played. Muncie Central's Ron Bonham leads Bearcats to the 1960 state title. But a group of guys from The Harbor said, "Stop the Presses." E.C. Washington coach John Baratto and his team pounded the favorites 75-59 in the final. Phil Dawkins led the Senators with 21 points, Jim Bakos added 17 and Bob Cantrell had 11 in the win.
No way, no way, no way
The 1994 semistate game between Valparaiso and E.C. Central is considered one of the great games ever played. The Vikings won 83-82 in four overtimes. Bryce Drew and Tim Bishop led Valpo in the crazy-close game, then took the Vikings to the state championship game the following week, losing to South Bend Clay in, yep, overtime.
Bowman streak is hard to comprehend
The Bowman Academy Eagles had a remarkable streak in the age of class basketball. The Eagles won the Class A state championship in 2010, went back in 2012 in Class 2A and finished second. The next year Marvin Rea's team won the 2A state title and then in 2014 advanced to the Class 3A state championship game where they lost to Greensburg.
One town, one team, one championship
In 2007 both sides of East Chicago came together to watch a group of young men shock the state in winning the Class 4A state championship against highly favored Indianapolis North Central. E'Twaun Moore was the best player on the floor in the Cardinals 87-83 win. Kawaan Short and Angel Garcia also played great in the crazy season with all kinds of drama.
Doug Adams finally gets it done
Michigan City coach Doug Adams won the 1966 state championship after his team was routed away from East Chicago and Elston won the championship. James Caldwell scored 21 in the 63-52 win over Indianapolis Tech at Hinkle Fieldhouse. O'Neil Simmons scored 12 and Terry Morse had 11 for Adams' squad.
Surprise, surprise
Morgan Township was 18-4 and Bowman Academy 12-9, but few folks not wearing green and yellow gave the Porter County Conference's Cherokees much of a chance to knock off defending the Class A state champion Eagles, let alone on the Eagles' floor, the night after they dismantled a 19-3 Kouts team 97-54. But Brandon Grubl scored 22 points and Ryan Klikus notched 21 as Morgan was able to slow down the pace and pull off the 53-49 shocker in the 2011 sectional final. The Cherokees lost to Triton in the regional final and Bowman started a string of three state appearances the following year.
Iron unkind
Andrean overcame a 16-point deficit against New Albany in the 1980 state semifinals but lost 69-68 as Mike Paulsin missed two free throws with no time left. Dan Dakich scored 32 points for the 59ers. In the other semifinal, Indianapolis Broad Ripple's Stacey Toran hit a three-quarter court shot to stun Marion and the Rockets downed the Bulldogs in the championship.
West Side's best side
Coached by John Boyd, unranked West Side led big much of the game, including a 19-point margin in the third quarter, then had to hang on to sweat out a 58-55 win over Indianapolis Pike in the 2002 Class 4A championship. Brandon Cameron led all scorers with 17 points. Chris Hunter, the mental attitude award winner, scored 14 points and pulled down 15 rebounds. As a team, West Side (23-4) pulled down a Class 4A game record 43 rebounds.
Not your average Bearcats
Yogi Ferrell's star was just beginning to rise, but Wheeler denied the Park-Tudor and future IU star his first title, turning back the Panthers 41-38 in the 2010 Class 2A championship. The Bearcats made no fourth-quarter field goals and shot 9 of 35 for the game, but prevailed by making 12 of 14 foul shots in the final eight minutes and 20 of 26 overall. The 38 points allowed represented the fewest in a Class 2A title game. Petar Todorovic led Wheeler with 13 points, while Aleksa Kojcinovic had 10 points and 13 rebounds for coach Mike Jones' Bearcats (27-1), who finished the season with 23 straight victories. It marked the first state championship for Wheeler in any sport.
Rally Blazers
Marquette Catholic overcame a seven-point deficit in fourth quarter to force overtime and went on to defeat second-ranked Barr-Reeve 73-66 for the 2014 Class A state title. Ryan Fazekas scored 34 points on 13-of-22 shooting and hit a Class A championship game record 7-of-11 3-pointers. He also grabbed 10 rebounds. Richie Mitchell contributed 10 points and eight assists for the Blazers (20-6) as Donovan Garletts, at age 27, became one of the youngest coaches to win a state title.