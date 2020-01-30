Griffith girls bowling eyeing a state title

“In Baker matches, especially, when it’s all five kids bowling one game together, team bonding is important,” Olszewski said. “They had the same goal, which was to get the team to state.”

The boys team, which also qualified for state, has a long history of success but as far as anyone in Griffith athletics can tell, this is the first-ever trip to the state championship tournament for the girls squad.

“Winning the state title as a team would mean a lot to us, because at school we don’t get the recognition. A lot of things would change,” Schoon said.

Matthews came alive during the latter portion of the year, skyrocketing her average and qualifying for state as an individual.

“I’ve changed a lot this season. I wasn’t expecting to make it through sectionals and I made it all the way to state,” Matthews said. “I finally decided to just start focusing a little bit more. I started realizing that I could actually take this somewhere, that I’m pretty good. I could go far with this. I started taking it more seriously.”

Schoon carries a 201 average, good for second best in the state. She’ll also be bowling for an individual state title. She finished sixth at semistate.