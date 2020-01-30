Griffith girls bowling eyeing a state title

Griffith's girls team bowling knew it had the talent a year ago, but the season was derailed at the regional.
“Last year, we could’ve got a lot farther than we did but we didn’t have the best attitudes,” junior Chelsea Matthews said. “We really weren’t very good at working together as a team.”
The Panthers made an effort to become closer, with the encouragement of coach Linda Olszewski. They started having sleepovers. They started a team group chat and began to hang out away from the lanes, making sure to include the junior varsity. Becoming better friends was important.
“Last year, we were overconfident in everything we did. We just had bad attitudes in everything we did,” junior Morgan Schoon said. “We’re so much happier (this season) and we tend to bowl better when we’re happier.”
A happy Griffith team will bowl for a state title Saturday at Championship Lanes in Anderson. The Panthers advanced with a first-place finish at semistate last week. Griffith beat Crown Point 283-266 in the two-game stepladder final.
“In years past, I would’ve said I was just happy to be there. But I really do want to win it this year and I really think we can,” Olszewski said. “I wanna be in that final match.”
Lake Central’s been the dominant team in the Greater Lake County Conference for years. The Panthers upset that power balance this year, winning the conference, sectional, regional and semistate championships.
“In Baker matches, especially, when it’s all five kids bowling one game together, team bonding is important,” Olszewski said. “They had the same goal, which was to get the team to state.”
The boys team, which also qualified for state, has a long history of success but as far as anyone in Griffith athletics can tell, this is the first-ever trip to the state championship tournament for the girls squad.
“Winning the state title as a team would mean a lot to us, because at school we don’t get the recognition. A lot of things would change,” Schoon said.
Matthews came alive during the latter portion of the year, skyrocketing her average and qualifying for state as an individual.
“I’ve changed a lot this season. I wasn’t expecting to make it through sectionals and I made it all the way to state,” Matthews said. “I finally decided to just start focusing a little bit more. I started realizing that I could actually take this somewhere, that I’m pretty good. I could go far with this. I started taking it more seriously.”
Schoon carries a 201 average, good for second best in the state. She’ll also be bowling for an individual state title. She finished sixth at semistate.
“Semistate kind of hurt, knowing I could’ve done better as a bowler. I could’ve won semistate if I pushed myself a little more,” Schoon said. “No matter how I finish, or how we finish, we know that we’ve bowled our best and we had the best outcome we ever could’ve.”
Other local team qualifiers include Hobart — which makes its first state appearance in program history — and Crown Point on the girls side, while LaPorte also advanced for the boys tourney.
Michigan City's Alexandria Hahn and Portage's Madalynn Gilbert qualified individually. Trevor Jacobs of Highland, Ricky Paz from Lake Central and Hobart's Cayleb Carey will bowl for a singles title.