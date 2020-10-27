 Skip to main content
Griffith's Jonathon Baxter overcomes losing a shoe to advance to state
Boys cross country | State finals

Griffith's Jonathon Baxter overcomes losing a shoe to advance to state

GRIFFITH — Jonathan Baxter is fast, even in socks.

About midway through the New Prairie Semistate last Saturday, someone stepped on the Griffith senior’s heel. He went around the next corner just hoping his spike would stay on.

“It fell off and I was like ‘Oh, that’s not good,’” Baxter said.

All of the sudden, Shoeless Jon had to consider every stride. The course was wet. Some parts were muddy. He stepped on a few branches, which didn’t feel great. By the time he crossed the finish line, his sock was so dark that coaches and teammates didn’t realize he was even missing a shoe.

“It was right before the worst part of the race, Agony Hill and the Snake Pit. I had to go slower down in the Snake Pit and Agony Hill was a little more agony,” he said. “It was interesting. I wouldn’t want it to happen again but it’s a nice story I have now.”

Baxter still finished in 16 minutes, 34.8 seconds to place 17th and advance to the state finals.

Coach Shannon Scheidel was at the finish line counting runners, trying to see how many were ahead of Baxter. He was the last runner called when individual state qualifiers were announced.

“The talk was to break 16 (minutes) at semistate. That’s his favorite course, where he got his best time last year,” Scheidel said. “He had the shoe (issue) and he had to run smart. It kind of slowed him down a little bit.”

A year ago, Baxter became the first male Griffith runner to qualify for a state meet since Steve Lehmann in 1996. He’s now the first Panther to do it in consecutive seasons since Jim Mirda did in 1985 and 1986.

He posted a time of 17:00.4 as a junior and finished 1119th. It was a disappointment.

“I just wasn’t in my zone. I wasn’t comfortable with the course and I didn’t prepare the absolute best I could have,” Baxter said. “It was my first time going to state. We were celebrating more than preparing.”

Runners aren't allowed to train on the LaVern Gibson course this week. But Baxter’s run it twice, including the Nike NXR Midwest Regional last fall, and he won’t be so wide-eyed as a senior. He’s got a better strategy and plans to listen a little better to his coaches.

“This is my 14th year, and he’s the best I’ve had since I’ve been here,” Scheidel said. “It would be awesome if he can get all-state. He deserves it.”

He wants to break 16:15 and post a new personal record.

“I’ve already run that (time) a couple times. I should be able to do it at the state course,” he said. “I almost did it without a shoe.”

