Griffith's Jonathon Baxter overcomes losing a shoe to advance to state

GRIFFITH — Jonathan Baxter is fast, even in socks.

About midway through the New Prairie Semistate last Saturday, someone stepped on the Griffith senior’s heel. He went around the next corner just hoping his spike would stay on.

“It fell off and I was like ‘Oh, that’s not good,’” Baxter said.

All of the sudden, Shoeless Jon had to consider every stride. The course was wet. Some parts were muddy. He stepped on a few branches, which didn’t feel great. By the time he crossed the finish line, his sock was so dark that coaches and teammates didn’t realize he was even missing a shoe.

“It was right before the worst part of the race, Agony Hill and the Snake Pit. I had to go slower down in the Snake Pit and Agony Hill was a little more agony,” he said. “It was interesting. I wouldn’t want it to happen again but it’s a nice story I have now.”

Baxter still finished in 16 minutes, 34.8 seconds to place 17th and advance to the state finals.

Coach Shannon Scheidel was at the finish line counting runners, trying to see how many were ahead of Baxter. He was the last runner called when individual state qualifiers were announced.