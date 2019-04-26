Big Picture: Kyle Iwinski was dominant on Friday afternoon as the Griffith senior threw a complete game, four-hitter to lead the Panthers to a 4-1 win over host Valparaiso.
Iwinski struck out eight batters as the Vikings couldn't get a runner in scoring position until the fifth inning. The Panthers used aggressive base running to take a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning and then Cole Cervantes delivered a key RBI single in the fifth inning to extend the lead to two runs. Griffith added a pair of insurance runs in the seventh inning after the Vikings cut the lead in half.
Turning Point: Locked in a scoreless game through three innings, the Panthers had four consecutive batters reach through a combination of hits and an error. While Valparaiso left fielder Blake Lemmon threw two runners out on the base paths, Bubba Davenport was able to score to give Griffith the advantage. The Panthers then turned a leadoff walk into a run in the fifth inning, forcing the Vikings to play from behind for the rest of the game.
Griffith player of the game: Iwinski — He was superb in every way for the Panthers. In addition to his strong outing on the mound, the senior also added a pair of hits.
Valparaiso player of the game: Junior first baseman CJ Opperman — He had two singles for the Vikings.
Beyond the box score: Griffith started a lineup that featured eight seniors. The lone junior, Andrew Garcia, scored two runs for the Panthers.
Up next: Griffith (12-3) at Morton (6-6), Noon, Saturday; Valparaiso (11-3) vs. Bishop Noll (9-10), 10 a.m., Saturday