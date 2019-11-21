HAMMOND — At a school that views the world as its classroom, Hammond Academy of Science and Technology extended that classroom to fellow students at another school.
As part of a month-long community service project, students and staff at HAST collected nonperishable food items for the residential hall food pantry at Purdue University Northwest’s Hammond campus.
The food campaign that ran Nov. 1-22 brought in more than 1,200 cans and boxes of food items for the food pantry PNW started this past summer.
“This is the biggest donation we’ve received, by a lot,” said Scott Iverson, executive director of housing and residential education at PNW.
Depending on inventory, PNW food distribution takes place once or twice a month. With the HAST donation, Iverson said, a second distribution can take place in December.
This past week, Iverson continued, 22 PNW dorm students utilized the food pantry. Each of the rooms in PNW’s two dormitories has apartments equipped with a kitchen for cooking.
Dr. Lee Redemacher, a ninth-grade global studies teacher, and Kelli Lucito, a Title I teacher, coordinated the HAST food drive as part of the downtown Hammond school’s 10-year anniversary celebration. November activities were dedicated to giving back to the community.
Redemacher learned from his wife, Lisa Goodnight, a vice chancellor at PNW, about the university food pantry. HAST turned the service project into a competition, with a prize to the winning grade or group.
The HAST staff won, bringing in 510 food items. Runners-up were sixth grade with 275 pieces and ninth grade with 201.
“Students did a great job,” said Redemacher. “There’s a lot of food in that room.”
On Friday, representatives from HAST and PNW loaded the food, stored in a main office room, into two vehicles. Students from Redemacher’s current problems class collected food items every Friday for storage.
“It’s nice to get food from a different source,” Iverson noted.
“I was so psyched,” Redemacher said, “when students decided they wanted to get involved in the community. The last two weeks of the drive, students really stepped up.”
For this project, HAST students researched food insufficiency among college students, the findings from which shocked their teacher.
“I didn’t know that many students went hungry on a regular basis," Redemacher said. "As a grad student, I always had something. When you’re skipping meals or not eating at all, it’s frightening.”
Also impressive to Redemacher was that HAST students, some of whom are not well-to-do, contributed to this drive. Sometimes, HAST teachers keep granola bars handy for students who appear hungry.
This drive, Redemacher said, was about “students are helping students. It doesn’t get any better than this.”
Timothy Hinton, 15, a freshman at HAST, felt “pretty good” about the collection. “I’m glad we were able to get families food for Thanksgiving,” he said.
Classmate Braylon Cole, 14, added, “I’m really glad we were able to help, but also sad because some people don’t have enough food. Everyone deserves to eat.”