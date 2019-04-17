Hammond Academy director of athletics and boys basketball coach Eric Speer is stepping down from both positions at the end of the year and will become the Hanover Central junior varsity boys basketball coach for the 2019-20 season.
Speer will also be an eighth grade social studies teacher at Hanover.
“I was ready to get back in the classroom and this gives me the opportunity to do that,” Speer said. “I’ve learned a lot from the administrative side over the last several years and I’m looking to reapply that in my next job.”
Speer has been with Hammond Academy for nearly four years and he helped oversee the athletic program’s transition into the IHSAA. Speer went 5-68 in four years with the Hawks.
Speer will reconnect with Hanover coach Bryon Clouse. The pair worked together at Lake Station before Clouse took over the Wildcats in 2012.
“I’m excited to work with Bryon again,” Speer said. “I put my best foot forward (at Hammond) and enjoyed my experience. I’m thrilled to be getting back in the classroom again.”