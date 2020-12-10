 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hammond falls just short against No. 1 Lawrence North, prepares for West Side
Boys basketball | Notes

Hammond falls just short against No. 1 Lawrence North, prepares for West Side

{{featured_button_text}}
Hammond basketball seniors (Lawrence north)

Hammond seniors, from left, Darrell Reed, Harold Woods and Reggie Abram were unable to lead the Wildcats to an upset win over No. 1 Lawrence North on Dec. 5.

 David P. Funk, File, The Times

Hammond coach Larry Moore Jr. knows Harold Woods wishes he had another chance.

The Wildcats' senior guard missed a short jump shot against Lawrence North that would've capped off an upset victory over the Wildcats, who are ranked as the No. 1 team in the state by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.

Instead, No. 20 Hammond left the Sneakers for Santa Shootout at Brownsburg on Dec. 5 with a 52-51 loss. Woods finished the game with two points on 1-of-8 shooting from the field.

"He was definitely bothered by it," Moore said. "His head was down, but I told him to keep his head up. ... The other guys (Darrell) Reed and Reggie (Abram) supported him through that moment, and that (senior) core is who is going to lead us all year."

Despite the narrow loss, Moore said there were plenty of positives to build on from his team's season opener. Senior guard Sean Burress, who transferred from Thornton (Illinois) to Hammond prior to the season, scored 15 points, while Abram drained six 3-pointers for a team-high 18 points.

The Wildcats bounced back Tuesday with a 72-23 home win over Highland, and Wood returned to his usually steady form with a team-high 16 points and one poster dunk.

Hammond will have another early test Friday at West Side. The Wildcats have dropped their last two meetings against the Cougars by a combined nine points.

Five-star prospect Jalen Washington, who was plagued by injuries during the first two years of his prep career, is back in the lineup for West Side. The 6-foot-9 forward headlines a talented Cougars squad that has the potential to be one of the top Class 4A programs in Indiana.

"I know both sides are looking forward to it. People have been talking about this game a lot because they knew we'd play each other early on," Moore said. "It's a conference game, and these guys have been competing against one another in AAU even before they came to me and (West Side coach Chris) Buggs, so they've been going at it since fifth or sixth grade."

Christmas decision

Christopher Mantis has been one of the premier players in Northwest Indiana throughout his entire prep career, and he's inching closer to one of the most important decisions of his life.

Lowell's standout senior narrowed his list of scholarship offers down to six back in August, and he announced Dec. 2 via social media that he will be committing on Christmas.

The 6-foot-6 guard comes from a tight-knit family, and he wants to make his choice while surrounded by the people who love him for much more than basketball.

"It's going to be a pretty big gift for my family, so that's why I chose Christmas day," Mantis said. "I just wanted to do something different, and I've never seen anyone do this before. ... I expect a lot of emotion not only out of my mom but everyone — my brother, my stepdad, my dad out in San Diego, even coach (Joe) Delgado."

4A boys basketball sectional quarterfinal: Chesterton vs. Lowell (Christmas)

Lowell's Christopher Mantis, center, will commit to a college on Christmas.

Mantis will be choosing between Appalachian State, Ball State, Drake (which features several former Region standouts), Illinois-Chicago, Purdue Fort Wayne and Valparaiso.

"I've been dealing with the (recruiting) process for some months now," Mantis said. "I'm ready, and I just think that it's time."

While he waits a little longer to sew up his commitment, the senior has continued to dominant on the court. Mantis is averaging 25.3 points, 11.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game through three games. He scored 25 points in a season-opening 78-23 win at Clark on Nov. 25, while fellow senior guard Cameron Stojancevich poured in a game-high 30 points.

However, Mantis said neither of them were the star of the night. That title belonged to Delgado's son, Damian, who made his first varsity basket late in the contest.

Why was that so significant? Delgado is a 1997 Clark graduate, and that was his last game at his alma mater.

"My brother-in-law (Chris Moore) is the AD at Clark, so we were all there," Delgado said. "My son got in in the fourth quarter, and he got open and hit a 3. It was a really cool moment, and my assistant coach actually looked at me and said, 'How'd you not tear up after that one?'"

The School City of Hammond will consolidate after the 2020-21 school year, and Clark will be closed for good.

4A boys basketball sectional quarterfinal: Chesterton vs. Lowell (Clark)

Lowell coach Joe Delgado, left, graduated from Clark in 1997.

Delgado coached the Pioneers for nine seasons and led them to three straight Class 3A sectional titles in 2006, 2007 and 2008. He said he will leave behind countless memories at his old stomping ground.

"My parents went to Clark, and I went to Clark," Delgado said. "That's where I started my teaching career and where I started my coaching career. It was really cool to go back."

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

The Times Top 10

Times sports reporter James Boyd ranks the Region's top boys basketball teams with records through Wednesday's games. NR = not ranked

1. West Side 3-0

2. Hammond 2-1

3. Michigan City 3-1

4. Chesterton 1-0

5. Munster 0-0

6. Valparaiso 0-0

7. Andrean 2-1

8. Merrillville 0-1

9. Crown Point 2-0

10. Kouts 4-0

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Riley Ott talks about playing with the IndyStar Indiana Girls All-Stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts