Hammond falls just short against No. 1 Lawrence North, prepares for West Side

Five-star prospect Jalen Washington, who was plagued by injuries during the first two years of his prep career, is back in the lineup for West Side. The 6-foot-9 forward headlines a talented Cougars squad that has the potential to be one of the top Class 4A programs in Indiana.

"I know both sides are looking forward to it. People have been talking about this game a lot because they knew we'd play each other early on," Moore said. "It's a conference game, and these guys have been competing against one another in AAU even before they came to me and (West Side coach Chris) Buggs, so they've been going at it since fifth or sixth grade."

Christmas decision

Christopher Mantis has been one of the premier players in Northwest Indiana throughout his entire prep career, and he's inching closer to one of the most important decisions of his life.

Lowell's standout senior narrowed his list of scholarship offers down to six back in August, and he announced Dec. 2 via social media that he will be committing on Christmas.

The 6-foot-6 guard comes from a tight-knit family, and he wants to make his choice while surrounded by the people who love him for much more than basketball.