Hammond's Larry Moore Jr. is the 2020 Times Coach of the Year

“My mom actually started out coaching at Spohn Middle School in Hammond, and then she was the JV and varsity assistant coach at Hammond High (for girls basketball) for a number of years,” he said. “At the same time, my dad was coaching at St. Francis de Sales, so I pretty much grew up in the gym.”

Both of Moore’s parents, Crystal and Larry Moore Sr., are Hammond graduates and members of the Hammond Sports Hall of Fame. Crystal was a volleyball, track and basketball star for the Wildcats and is recognized as a pioneer for girls basketball in Hammond. Larry Sr. was a 1974 Indiana All-Star — playing alongside NBA legend Larry Bird — and had a noteworthy coaching stint at St. Francis de Sales before finally earning a position at their alma mater.

Moore Sr. took over Hammond’s program in 2002 and allowed Larry Jr. to join him as an assistant coach. Timel Moore, Larry Jr.’s older sibling, was also an assistant coach during their father’s nine-year tenure with the Wildcats. Together they guided the team to a Class 3A sectional crown in 2005.

It was a triumphant moment for the Moore family, who claimed the program’s 32nd sectional title, and Timel said it felt great to collectively leave their mark. But throughout the trio’s time together, he joked that it wasn’t always easy to stay on the same page.