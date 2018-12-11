HAMMOND — A School City of Hammond committee presented options to close and consolidate multiple schools in the district in a Tuesday evening work session.
The presentations were brought publicly for the first time as possible solutions to mitigate financial losses in the district as fewer students attend Hammond schools.
"You're at the right time to fix a problem," said James Halik of Compass-Keynote Consulting, an educational consulting firm contracted by Hammond schools to help selected stakeholders revise the district. "As I come as an outsider looking in, your declining enrollment is costing you money."
At the beginning of the public work session, School Board members discussed the scope of the district's enrollment, which is down this school year by more than 400 students living in the Hammond area, according to data presented to the board.
The board and members of the Education Specifications Visioning Study committee discussed both options to help absorb financial losses tied to declining enrollment and to better communicate the branding of Hammond Schools.
Among the 10 options presented at the Tuesday night meeting, most involved closing one or more middle/high schools by 2021, the year the new Hammond high school on the city's west side is scheduled to be completed. Many of the plans suggested closing Clark Middle/High School as well as Scott Middle School.
Some suggested more expedient options, advocating for the closure of one or more elementary schools in 2019. Columbia, Lafayette and Miller elementary were all mentioned.
Committee members used data provided by the district, which showed the feasibility of remaining schools after discussed closures to safely house the current number of students in the district. Many of the plans are likely to involve new school assignments for students in the district. Data discussed in the committee will be made available to the public Wednesday on the School City of Hammond's website, according to the School Board.
Superintendent Walter Watkins was quick to reiterate the committee's goal was not to make recommendations to the board Tuesday night, but to provide guidance for future study.
"These are just ideas that were generated by the individuals on the committee," Watkins said. "No recommendations are being made to you. This is just the sharing of ideas. There's much work to be done."
Watkins began discussion with Halik and James Burggraf, executive director of building and grounds for the district, in June, and a committee formed soon after.
The Education Specifications Visioning Study committee composed of selected teachers, residents and administrators met on weeknights and Saturday mornings to brainstorm the options presented to the School Board.
Halik said as he worked with the Hammond study committees, he encouraged participating members to think of the aerial, 20,000-foot view of what could be possible for the district. He said future planning and meetings among School Board members would be needed to help determine the detailed action considerations, such as transportation costs and teaching salaries, needed to make the proposed options possible.
Also proposed Tuesday night was the creation of a communications director position within the district and the renaming of schools to better reflect the district's brand.
Burggraf recommended the board consider and narrow the 10 presented options to just a couple of favorites that could be studied further. School Board President Deborah White said the board will take the next 60 to 90 days to review the information presented and pass along to the new School Board members elected in November.