Hammond falls short of first regional title in 67 years

SOUTH BEND — It was supposed to be the dream season but Hammond came just short.
The Wildcats were playing for their first regional title since 1954. They were ranked No. 1 in Class 3A. They even led had a 13-point lead over South Bend St. Joseph at halftime.
It wasn’t meant to be, though, as the Indians stole Hammond’s dream with a 79-71 overtime regional championship game at South Bend Washington.
“I feel like we let a lot of people down with this,” senior Harold Woods said. “I feel like we should’ve went all the way.”
St. Joseph (21-4) made a halftime adjustment that led to several easy looks in the paint. The Indians opened the third quarter with a 15-2 run. Senior Will Terry was huge in the second half, scoring 17 of his 21 points, including an important bucket while being fouled and the subsequent free throw in the fourth quarter.
Guard Cole Hatkevich came off the bench and scored all 11 of his points —including three 3-pointers— in the second half.
“The third quarter was tough,” Woods said. “We came out stagnant. They got too many offensive rebounds. Our defense wasn’t how it was in the first half.”
St. Joe’s lead grew as large as nine in the fourth quarter but the Wildcats (18-2) clawed back. Center Darrell Reed, an Alabama State recruit, had an open look from the wing at the end of regulation but his shot didn’t fall. St. Joe controlled overtime.
“The ball just didn’t fall our way. I guess that’s how it goes sometimes,” Woods said.
It was the first loss for Hammond since the season opener against Lawrence North on Dec. 5.
Woods was the catalyst in the first quarter, scoring 10 of the Wildcats’ 21 points. He finished with 22. Reed took the lead in the second frame and had 14 points at halftime. He had 20 for the game. Jordan Woods had 17.
“They had more energy than we had. I guess they wanted it more than we did,” Woods said.
Notre Dame commit JR Konieczny led the Indians with 24, four short of his season average. He made 11 free throws. Jack Futa scored 17.
The Wildcats won 18 straight between the two losses.
“We had a good season,” Woods said.
Hammond 51, New Prairie 34: The Wildcats advanced to the final with a win over New Prairie in the semifinal, fueled by 22 points and seven rebounds from Harold Woods.
New Prairie (19-8) switched to a zone defense in the second quarter, stifling the flow of the Hammond offense.
“We were going too much one-on-one, doing things we haven’t done all year. It made us a little stagnant. Once we started moving the ball, getting the ball in our right spots, we were OK,” Moore said.
Woods got things back on track for the Wildcats with three 3-pointers to open the third quarter. Hammond built a lead as big as 20 and never looked back.
Wood said the goal coming in was to limit New Prairie to 30 points.
“If we keep them below 30, we knew we could score more than 30 points,” he said.
Senior guard Reggie Abram dressed and warmed up but didn’t play for the Wildcats Saturday after missing the sectional with an ankle injury. Moore said he could’ve helped when the offense slowed.
Bryon Flagg led the Cougars with 13 points, including three 3-pointers.
St. Joe advanced to the final with a 84-56 win over Twin Lakes in the first game of the day.