Hammond falls short of first regional title in 67 years

SOUTH BEND — It was supposed to be the dream season but Hammond came just short.

The Wildcats were playing for their first regional title since 1954. They were ranked No. 1 in Class 3A. They even led had a 13-point lead over South Bend St. Joseph at halftime.

It wasn’t meant to be, though, as the Indians stole Hammond’s dream with a 79-71 overtime regional championship game at South Bend Washington.

“I feel like we let a lot of people down with this,” senior Harold Woods said. “I feel like we should’ve went all the way.”

St. Joseph (21-4) made a halftime adjustment that led to several easy looks in the paint. The Indians opened the third quarter with a 15-2 run. Senior Will Terry was huge in the second half, scoring 17 of his 21 points, including an important bucket while being fouled and the subsequent free throw in the fourth quarter.

Guard Cole Hatkevich came off the bench and scored all 11 of his points —including three 3-pointers— in the second half.

“The third quarter was tough,” Woods said. “We came out stagnant. They got too many offensive rebounds. Our defense wasn’t how it was in the first half.”