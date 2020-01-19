{{featured_button_text}}

Rob Gardner is expected to be named the next Hammond football coach at Tuesday’s School City of Hammond board meeting.

“It’s an honor. It’s really an honor to be able to help young men out,” Gardner said. “The kids in Hammond are special. I believe Hammond High can win right now. It’s going to be an us against the world kind of deal.”

Gardner, a 2011 Merrillville graduate, was most recently the assistant head coach under Sean Kinsey at Morton. He also coached linebackers, defensive line, offensive line and was defensive coordinator in four seasons with the Governors. Gardner got his start in 2012, coaching the Merrillville freshman team.

He left Merrillville when former coach Zac Wells became defensive coordinator at Homewood-Flossmoor, (Ill.) in 2015. Kinsey is now dean of students at Hammond.

A knee injury ended his junior college playing career.

“It’s a pretty special deal. This is something I’ve been working toward for a long time,” Gardner said. “Being under Zac Wells and under Sean Kinsey, those two kind of showed me the way.”

Gardner said he did pursue the vacancy Kinsey left at Morton, which was filled by Mac Mishler last month.

“Coach Mac’s a great coach and he’s got a great opportunity,” Gardner said.

Morton football promotes offensive coordinator Mishler to head coach

The Wildcats finished 0-9 in each of the last two seasons. Hammond’s last winning season was in 2015, when the Wildcats went 10-2 and lost to Mishawaka Marian in the Class 3A sectional final.

Former coach Roosevelt Moore resigned in November.

Moore resigns as football coach at Hammond

Gardner said he has a staff in place. He’ll run the offense, which will be shaped by personnel. But he “likes to spread it out.”

“I’m ready to help young men get into college, take that next step in their lives and teach them how to be men,” he said. “I look forward to getting the ball rolling to get these kids where they need to be.”

0
0
0
0
0