Hammond snaps 24-game losing streak, looks to extend final season in playoffs
PREP FOOTBALL

Hammond snaps 24-game losing streak, looks to extend final season in playoffs

Isaiah Spivey and Lauren Ruth -- Hammond

Seniors Isaiah Spivey, left, and Lauren Ruth helped Hammond snap a 24-game losing streak with a win at Clark last week. The Wildcats will face Calumet on Friday in Sectional 25.

 James Boyd, The Times

HAMMOND — When Hammond earned a 40-18 victory over Clark last week, it wasn't just a normal win.

It was history.

The Wildcats, who did not record a victory in 2018 and 2019, snapped a 24-game losing streak that spanned across four seasons. Prior to its Week 9 meeting with the Pioneers, the team's last win was at West Side on Sept. 22, 2017.

Hammond's strong performance in its regular season finale against Clark also marked its last regular-season victory in school history and notched the first win in Wildcats coach Rob Gardner's career.

Moments after the game, Gardner rushed the field in celebration with his players, and a few of them even dumped a Gatorade cooler filled with water on him to cap off their memorable night.

"It was special, man," said Gardner, who was hired in January. "When you get that win and then you have kids crying and telling you, 'Thank you!' because they never experienced something like that before, it really means a lot to you as a coach. That's why we play the game.

"It's about the kids."

One of the kids Gardner was referring to is Isaiah Spivey. The senior quarterback moved from Minnesota to Indiana prior to the season, and although he didn't experience all of Hammond's tough times, he was still proud to step up for his team.

Spivey completed 10-of-16 passes for 280 yards and five touchdowns, and connected with three wide receivers for scores against Clark.

"Breaking a (losing) streak like that, it kind of felt like I won a championship," Spivey said with a laugh. "I just felt happy because I saw my teammates happy, and I was just glad that everyone came together and contributed as one."

The senior also explained that a lot of the emotion his team displayed came from everything it had gone through to get to that point. A couple months ago, Spivey thought his high school career was over.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the School City of Hammond canceled fall contact sports Aug. 4. The following day, Spivey verbally committed to Mayville State, an NAIA program in North Dakota, and he envisioned that his next opportunity to compete on the gridiron would be for the Comets.

In a surprising turn of events, that wouldn't be the case.

On Sept. 15, the School City of Hammond reversed its decision and reinstated fall contact sports. The Wildcats didn't have much time to prepare for their abbreviated campaign, but Spivey and fellow senior Lauren Ruth are making the most of their last ride.

Ruth, who transferred to Hammond from Thornwood High School in Illinois before the season, shined on both sides of the ball last week as a wide receiver and defensive back. The senior hauled in four catches for 75 yards and two touchdowns, and racked up four tackles and two interceptions.

"It means a lot," Ruth said of his final prep campaign. "We didn't have our season at first, so now that we have our season, we gotta take advantage of that."

After the 2020-21 school year, Clark, Gavit and Hammond will close as the School City of Hammond consolidates. Morton and Hammond Central, which is being built behind the current Hammond High building, will be the only traditional public high schools left in Hammond.

Ruth and Spivey are well aware that any game from here on out could mark the end of an era.

The Wildcats (1-2) will try to extend their final season against Calumet (2-1) on Friday at Morton High School in Sectional 25.

"I want us to actually be remembered for more than just being the last team that played at Hammond High," Spivey said. "I want us to be remembered as winners."

Gardner acknowledged that his program will be viewed as the underdog against the Warriors, be he doesn't mind. All he and his athletes have wanted — throughout a season that was at one point canceled — is a chance to play.

"We weren't supposed to be here," Gardner said. "We're just blessed to be in this situation, so we'll leave nothing in the tank. ... The mindset is to continue to grow, continue to get better and enjoy the moment.

"We understand that there are a lot of Wildcats (alumni) out there that want to see us do well."

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times.

