Hammond snaps 24-game losing streak, looks to extend final season in playoffs

Ruth, who transferred to Hammond from Thornwood High School in Illinois before the season, shined on both sides of the ball last week as a wide receiver and defensive back. The senior hauled in four catches for 75 yards and two touchdowns, and racked up four tackles and two interceptions.

"It means a lot," Ruth said of his final prep campaign. "We didn't have our season at first, so now that we have our season, we gotta take advantage of that."

After the 2020-21 school year, Clark, Gavit and Hammond will close as the School City of Hammond consolidates. Morton and Hammond Central, which is being built behind the current Hammond High building, will be the only traditional public high schools left in Hammond.

Ruth and Spivey are well aware that any game from here on out could mark the end of an era.

The Wildcats (1-2) will try to extend their final season against Calumet (2-1) on Friday at Morton High School in Sectional 25.

"I want us to actually be remembered for more than just being the last team that played at Hammond High," Spivey said. "I want us to be remembered as winners."