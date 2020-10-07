Hammond star Darrell Reed verbally commits to Alabama State

HAMMOND — Darrell Reed is heading south.
After a virtual tour Wednesday, Hammond's standout senior verbally committed to Alabama State, choosing the Hornets over Chicago State, Detroit and Illinois-Chicago. Alabama State was actually the last of Reed's Division I suitors to offer him a scholarship, but it was the Hornets' coaching staff that ultimately put them over the top.
"I feel like with the way they were explaining things to me, I could trust the coaches," Reed said. "And coach Mo Williams, the head coach, he played in the NBA."
Williams, who was hired in May, played 13 seasons in the NBA and scored a career-high and then-franchise-high 52 points for the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2015. The former guard also won an NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, coming back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals, spearheaded by LeBron James, to stun the Golden State Warriors.
Aside from Williams, another factor that went into Reed's decision is his desire to play for a historically black college and university. From an academic, cultural and athletic standpoint, the 6-foot-8 forward believes he can grow on and off the court at Alabama State.
Wildcats coach Larry Moore Jr. shares the same outlook, and although Reed wasn't able to take an official visit due to the coronavirus pandemic, Moore is confident that the Hornets will provide a strong support system for his star player.
"When I was coming out of high school, we weren't recruited by HBCUs up north. We just had the traditional colleges that recruited us," Moore said. "So for him to have that opportunity, I told him to definitely take it serious. ... HBCUs always do a good job of showing love and networking, so I told him to make sure he builds those relationships that will last a lifetime."
Last season, Reed emerged as one of the most dominant big men in the Region. He averaged 15.4 points and team-highs of 8.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game, highlighted by seven double-doubles.
Reed was one of five players to average double figures in scoring for Hammond, which won its third straight Class 3A sectional title before the IHSAA canceled the rest of the boys basketball state tournament because of COVID-19.
As his senior season approaches, Reed added that he is relieved to have his college decision out of the way so that he can focus on guiding the Wildcats to more postseason hardware. If Hammond is able to clinch a fourth consecutive sectional championship, it will have a chance to claim its first regional crown since 1954.
"(The IHSAA's cancellation) just put me into a different type of focus," Reed said of his senior season. "This is it, man. This is it right here."
Before the Wildcats begin what could be a historic campaign, according to Moore, Reed has already made a little history of his own. In years past, former Hammond players have gone the junior college route and eventually ended up at Division I programs, but Reed is on the brink of entering rarefied air.
"We haven't had many players graduate and sign to play Division I (right away)," Moore said. "I believe in '89, David Hall signed out of Hammond High to (Arkansas) Little Rock and then transferred to Ball State. With Reed's commitment and when he signs, he'll be the first Hammond High player to sign Division I straight from our school since 1989."
By joining Hall as a Division I signee, Reed hopes his choice to play at Alabama State serves as another stepping stone in his budding career.
"My goal is to put the work in and make it to the league," Reed said. "I want to get to the NBA."
