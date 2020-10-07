Hammond star Darrell Reed verbally commits to Alabama State

"When I was coming out of high school, we weren't recruited by HBCUs up north. We just had the traditional colleges that recruited us," Moore said. "So for him to have that opportunity, I told him to definitely take it serious. ... HBCUs always do a good job of showing love and networking, so I told him to make sure he builds those relationships that will last a lifetime."

Last season, Reed emerged as one of the most dominant big men in the Region. He averaged 15.4 points and team-highs of 8.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game, highlighted by seven double-doubles.

Reed was one of five players to average double figures in scoring for Hammond, which won its third straight Class 3A sectional title before the IHSAA canceled the rest of the boys basketball state tournament because of COVID-19.

As his senior season approaches, Reed added that he is relieved to have his college decision out of the way so that he can focus on guiding the Wildcats to more postseason hardware. If Hammond is able to clinch a fourth consecutive sectional championship, it will have a chance to claim its first regional crown since 1954.

"(The IHSAA's cancellation) just put me into a different type of focus," Reed said of his senior season. "This is it, man. This is it right here."