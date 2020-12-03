Hungry Hammond believes it has unfinished business

That kind of leadership is even more important during a season that already has and will likely be impacted again by COVID-19.

The school board canceled fall sports in Hammond. They were later reinstated, but Moore said his team missed practices and conditioning sessions that other schools didn't.

Players did what they could. Woods played some at the YMCA. He and Reed played some summer ball. Abram worked out in his basement and got shots in when and where he could.

“We have that experience. When times get rough, we just go through it. We work hard and play every game like it’s your last,” Woods said.

Hammond schools will consolidate after graduation. The final season for Hammond High is especially important for Moore. His family’s been playing for, coaching and directing Wildcats athletics for decades.

It’s not lost on the class of 2021 that they will be the last one to play on the parquet floor.

The seniors are hoping to leave their mark on the under-construction Hammond Central gym in the form of a trophy or two, maybe even a team picture.

“I think about that all the time,” Reed said.