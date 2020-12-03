Hungry Hammond believes it has unfinished business

HAMMOND — They found out on the bus ride to South Bend.
Hammond was on the way to the Class 3A Washington Regional when social media feeds began buzzing with the announcement that the IHSAA was postponing the state basketball tournament. It would be canceled about a week later. The Wildcats were 20-4, aiming for the first regional title for the school in 66 years.
“We were on track. I believe we were going to win that regional,” coach Larry Moore Jr. said. “We lost that opportunity so we’re locked in. We have unfinished business.”
Much of that team’s production and experience returns this year to make another run, led by seniors Harold Woods, Reggie Abram and Darrell Reed.
“We had a chance to get to state and that never got to happen,” Abram said. “It hurt bad.”
Abram will be a four-year starter at point guard. Hammond is 67-17 with him at the helm.
Woods led the team with 15.6 points and grabbed 6.8 rebounds per game as a junior. Reed, an overly nice kid Moore would like to see develop a mean streak, scored 15.4 and pulled down 8.7.
“A lot of the things I had to say a year or two ago, I don’t have to say now because these guys are actually saying it to one another,” Moore said. “It’s like I’ve got three more coaches on the floor.”
That kind of leadership is even more important during a season that already has and will likely be impacted again by COVID-19.
The school board canceled fall sports in Hammond. They were later reinstated, but Moore said his team missed practices and conditioning sessions that other schools didn't.
Players did what they could. Woods played some at the YMCA. He and Reed played some summer ball. Abram worked out in his basement and got shots in when and where he could.
“We have that experience. When times get rough, we just go through it. We work hard and play every game like it’s your last,” Woods said.
Hammond schools will consolidate after graduation. The final season for Hammond High is especially important for Moore. His family’s been playing for, coaching and directing Wildcats athletics for decades.
It’s not lost on the class of 2021 that they will be the last one to play on the parquet floor.
The seniors are hoping to leave their mark on the under-construction Hammond Central gym in the form of a trophy or two, maybe even a team picture.
“I think about that all the time,” Reed said.
To help with that, the Wildcats added a couple of Illinois transfer guards — Sean Burress from Thornton and Julius Byrd from TF North. Both are seniors who will add depth and be in the mix to start.
“These guys know the expectation is to get to the Civic Center (sectional), win and go from there,” Moore said. “That’s our mindset right now. We won’t take anything for granted because we were on that bus and it was taken away from us once already.”
