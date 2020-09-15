'I'm just as surprised as anybody else': Hammond reinstates fall contact sports after pandemic-driven cancellation

"I'm just feeling very blessed, you know? Because we get a chance to play on the field," Jones said. "All of the stress and trying to figure out what was going to happen with (my chances of playing) college football, God was really doing his job. He helped us out with this one."

The School City of Hammond is the only district in Northwest Indiana that has committed to a full semester of virtual learning during the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to Hammond athletic director Larry Moore Sr., there were "about five cases of COVID-19 somewhere in the (school) system," less than two weeks after the Indiana Department of Education's return-to-play plan began July 6.

"We did say we would continue to reevaluate the situation, and I feel if the superintendent is confident in the plans that we have in place, I think the information we have before us warrants giving them a chance to play," Miller said.

Board secretary Manny Candelaria and President Anna Mamala — the only two other board members in attendance at the Tuesday night meeting — put their support behind Miller's motion.

Hammond Superintendent Scott Miller said he will meet with the Hammond athletic directors Wednesday, and more information should be relayed to student-athletes soon about their return to practice.