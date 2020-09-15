'I'm just as surprised as anybody else': Hammond reinstates fall contact sports after pandemic-driven cancellation

HAMMOND — Student-athletes filled the front rows of the Hammond school board meeting Tuesday night, carrying signs reading "#LetUsPlay" and "Give us a CHANCE."
"Sports are pretty much the cure for a lot of high schoolers," said Augustine Vargas Jr., a senior linebacker at Gavit. "I ask tonight before the board to give me and many others one more chance to do one thing, the thing we love.
"Let Hammond play."
The School City of Hammond listened.
One day after the Lake Ridge school board opted to resume fall contact sports at Calumet, the Hammond school board followed suit by voting to reinstate fall contact sports at Clark, Gavit, Hammond and Morton.
Fall contact sports were originally canceled Aug. 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and a reinstatement was not on Tuesday's meeting agenda. However, school board member Lisa Miller brought a motion after multiple student-athletes, like Vargas, pleaded their case as to why they should be allowed to play.
Hammond's Silise Jones also attended Tuesday's meeting to potentially save his final prep campaign. The senior lineman gave a heartfelt speech at a previous meeting when fall contact sports were initially canceled, and he even cried because of the disappointment.
Tuesday's turn of events had him smiling from ear-to-ear.
"I'm just feeling very blessed, you know? Because we get a chance to play on the field," Jones said. "All of the stress and trying to figure out what was going to happen with (my chances of playing) college football, God was really doing his job. He helped us out with this one."
The School City of Hammond is the only district in Northwest Indiana that has committed to a full semester of virtual learning during the COVID-19 outbreak.
According to Hammond athletic director Larry Moore Sr., there were "about five cases of COVID-19 somewhere in the (school) system," less than two weeks after the Indiana Department of Education's return-to-play plan began July 6.
Hammond schools to reopen virtually for first half of year; contact sports suspended for first semester
"We did say we would continue to reevaluate the situation, and I feel if the superintendent is confident in the plans that we have in place, I think the information we have before us warrants giving them a chance to play," Miller said.
Board secretary Manny Candelaria and President Anna Mamala — the only two other board members in attendance at the Tuesday night meeting — put their support behind Miller's motion.
Hammond Superintendent Scott Miller said he will meet with the Hammond athletic directors Wednesday, and more information should be relayed to student-athletes soon about their return to practice.
"What I personally haven't seen is a large number of any (outbreaks)," the superintendent said, noting the exception of Michigan City, where a team quarantined following one coach's positive COVID-19 test. "I would like to revisit the idea of bringing back fall sports for Hammond schools. It would be a phased approach. I do need to talk to athletic directors and such, but I do think we can do it in a safe way."
Hammond football coach Rob Gardner did not attend Tuesday's meeting and was caught off guard by the school board's decision. Nevertheless, he's thrilled that his team can compete before the School City of Hammond consolidates ahead of the 2021-22 school year.
"I didn't know anything. I'm just as surprised as anybody else," Gardner said. "I'm just happy to be a part of this. ... Going to watch some of these other schools these last couple of Fridays really hurt, but there will be one last Wildcats run. Hopefully we can make everybody proud."
Morton football coach Mac Mishler shared the same sentiments. He also didn't attend Tuesday's meeting and was unaware that a reinstatement of fall contact sports would be discussed.
Since the initial cancellation Aug. 4, the Governors have had three of their top players — lineman and Ball State commit Phil Gunn, wide receiver Marcus Hardy and quarterback Paris Hewlett — transfer to Merrillville to close out their prep careers. All three seniors have appeared in games for the Pirates, who are 4-0.
In their absence, Mishler admitted that his team will look a lot different than he planned coming into the season, but he's ecstatic that the players he still has will be able to compete.
"When you look at Indiana football in general and not just the Region, teams are showing that it can be done, and it can be done safely with minimal complications," Mishler said. "Even with Michigan City (football being suspended) it was just one coach (who tested positive for COVID-19). The whole team quarantining was just a precaution."
Now that Clark, Gavit, Hammond and Morton are back in action, Whiting is the only Region school left that has canceled its football season. The School City of Whiting pulled the plug on fall sports Aug. 10.
