Hanover Central gives back with food drive; Kouts, Cole Wireman fueled by shortcomings

Nick Holden and his family are fully aware of how fortunate they've been amid the coronavirus pandemic, but they also understand that many others can't say the same thing.

So, when Holden's mom, Jackie, suggested that her son and his teammates do a food drive for their community, the Hanover Central guard was eager to put her idea in motion.

"It was a great thing to see and to do to give back to the community," Holden said. "Last year, our community really came together during all of our games and our sectional run and all of that, and it was just a lot of love shown (towards us). So, anytime we can give back to where we come from, we'll do it."

Due to COVID-19, the Wildcats modified their food drive so it was as socially distant as possible. Aside from the food the players gathered themselves, they also asked for donations from families around Cedar Lake. All the families had to do was fill a bag and leave it on their porch on Dec. 12 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The team then came around to pick up the bags and drop them off at Lighthouse Church in Cedar Lake.

If families wanted to donate without leaving a bag on their porch, they were encouraged to bring the food directly to the church.