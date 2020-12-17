Hanover Central gives back with food drive; Kouts, Cole Wireman fueled by shortcomings

Nick Holden and his family are fully aware of how fortunate they've been amid the coronavirus pandemic, but they also understand that many others can't say the same thing.
So, when Holden's mom, Jackie, suggested that her son and his teammates do a food drive for their community, the Hanover Central guard was eager to put her idea in motion.
"It was a great thing to see and to do to give back to the community," Holden said. "Last year, our community really came together during all of our games and our sectional run and all of that, and it was just a lot of love shown (towards us). So, anytime we can give back to where we come from, we'll do it."
Due to COVID-19, the Wildcats modified their food drive so it was as socially distant as possible. Aside from the food the players gathered themselves, they also asked for donations from families around Cedar Lake. All the families had to do was fill a bag and leave it on their porch on Dec. 12 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The team then came around to pick up the bags and drop them off at Lighthouse Church in Cedar Lake.
If families wanted to donate without leaving a bag on their porch, they were encouraged to bring the food directly to the church.
Holden and Hanover Central coach Bryon Clouse both said they were shocked by how much food they were able to collect for families going through tough times.
"We had four or five pickup trucks and the backs were full of groceries, and it didn't stop at groceries. There was shampoo and deodorant and other stuff," Clouse said. "The church told me that they had 39 families that they helped at Thanksgiving, so this will allow them to help even more families past 39. I'm really proud our community, and seeing the team step up was pretty neat."
Last season, the Wildcats notched a program-record 24 wins and claimed their second consecutive Class 3A sectional crown before the rest of the state tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Hanover Central lost a lot of talent to graduation, highlighted by accomplished guard Dominic Lucido. Holden acknowledged that his team, which was 1-1 entering Tuesday's game at Lake Central, will have a tall task to uphold its recent success.
However, the junior guard said he and his peers are working hard to give the Wildcats faithful a reason to smile on and off the court.
"They've given us everything," Holden said. "So, we'll always give it back."
Fueled by failure
When Kouts lost 84-68 to 21st Century in a Class A sectional final last season, Cole Wireman and his twin brother, Cale, were the last two players to leave the Mustangs' gym.
They sat there in silence for several minutes, having failed to knock off the Cougars for the second year in a row. Cole Wireman finished that contest with 31 points and nine rebounds, but he couldn't care less.
His main goal is to capture that elusive sectional title, and the standout senior guard knows this season is his final chance.
"That's definitely fueled me and Cale, especially these last two years with the losses to Gary 21st in the sectional championship," Wireman said. "This is our last year to take a shot at it, and we feel like we're best equipped to make a run down at state. But right now, it's all about just playing one game at a time."
Cole Wireman isn't afraid to talk about his team's goals, but what does give him a but of concern is possibly not having the opportunity to go after them.
When Kouts' season was ended on March 7 by 21st Century, the Cougars then had their season ended by the coronavirus pandemic less than two weeks later. The Cougars never had the chance to see how far they could go before the entire world seemingly went on hold at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
Wireman doesn't want his program to suffer the same fate, but he understands that nothing is guaranteed. So, this season, more than ever, he's not taking any opportunity to play for granted.
The Mustangs are 6-0, and Wireman is averaging 34.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 4.0 steals per game. His most impressive performance came in a 51-point outburst in a 90-63 victory at Hebron on Nov. 27, which set a new single-game scoring record for the program.
Wireman surpassed the previous mark of former Kouts star Ricky Hise, who scored 50 points in a game during his senior season in 2003.
"I got it on a 3-pointer off of one foot on the right wing. It was on a (pass) from Cale, and I was almost falling out of bounds," Wireman said with a laugh. "I was fading away. I don't really know why."
Mustangs coach Kevin Duzan said he couldn't think of a player more deserving of that record than Wireman. He commended him for never being satisfied and always pushing the envelope, which is why Kouts has bolstered its schedule this season with games against Class 2A Andrean and Class 4A Bloomington South.
Over the last two seasons, the Mustangs have posted a 44-7 record, but it doesn't include any postseason hardware.
Duzan said Wireman and the rest of his players told him they'd rather face stiffer competition in the regular season so that they can be more prepared when it matters most.
"A lot of these guys are just playing with a chip on their shoulder because people just look at us and go, 'Yeah, well you're just a 1A school, and all you guys do is score points. You can't win big games,'" Duzan said. "So, we've strengthened our schedule as best we can to try to get us over that hump."
