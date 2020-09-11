Hanover Central star Savannah Ferry bounces back from injury, closes in on record alongside sister

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR LAKE — Hanover Central coach Jim Pattison knew something wasn't right.

"It happened in the Lowell game last year, and the way it buckled back did not look good," Pattison said. "Then she got up, took two steps and it buckled again. Right away, I took her out. ... The next day her knee was all swollen."

In a road loss to Lowell on Sept. 26, 2019, Wildcats forward Savannah Ferry tore her right ACL. She had been off to a hot start during her junior campaign, scoring 24 goals in eight games, but then her season was over.

Ferry underwent surgery Nov. 1, 2019, and didn't resume full soccer activities until the end of July 2020.

"It was rocky at first coming back from my ACL injury, but I feel like I've finally stepped up to my full potential again," Ferry said. "I'm doing even better than I was doing last season, which is something that I was looking forward to. ... I feel like I've done a good job and worked really hard to get where I am, and it's looking good so far."

Hanover Central is 6-0 overall and 2-0 in the Greater South Shore Conference, and Ferry has led the way. The star senior has already had 21 goals and two assists, highlighted by a four-goal performance in a 5-4 home victory over Portage on Sept. 3.