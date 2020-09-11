 Skip to main content
Hanover Central star Savannah Ferry bounces back from injury, closes in on record alongside sister
alert top story urgent
Girls soccer

Hanover Central star Savannah Ferry bounces back from injury, closes in on record alongside sister

Savannah and Skyler Ferry -- Hanover Central

Hanover Central standout Savannah Ferry, left, and her sister, Skylar, have helped the Wildcats get off to a strong start this season.

 James Boyd, The Times

CEDAR LAKE — Hanover Central coach Jim Pattison knew something wasn't right.

"It happened in the Lowell game last year, and the way it buckled back did not look good," Pattison said. "Then she got up, took two steps and it buckled again. Right away, I took her out. ... The next day her knee was all swollen."

In a road loss to Lowell on Sept. 26, 2019, Wildcats forward Savannah Ferry tore her right ACL. She had been off to a hot start during her junior campaign, scoring 24 goals in eight games, but then her season was over.

Ferry underwent surgery Nov. 1, 2019,  and didn't resume full soccer activities until the end of July 2020.

"It was rocky at first coming back from my ACL injury, but I feel like I've finally stepped up to my full potential again," Ferry said. "I'm doing even better than I was doing last season, which is something that I was looking forward to. ... I feel like I've done a good job and worked really hard to get where I am, and it's looking good so far."

Hanover Central is 6-0 overall and 2-0 in the Greater South Shore Conference, and Ferry has led the way. The star senior has already had 21 goals and two assists, highlighted by a four-goal performance in a 5-4 home victory over Portage on Sept. 3.

As Ferry continues to guide Hanover Central, she's also closing in on history. The senior has totaled 76 goals in her career, which is third all-time in program history. Former standout Blayr Poston sits atop the record books with 91 career goals. The 2013 Hanover Central alum is also the Wildcats' all-time leading scorer in girls basketball with 1,345 points.

Pattison, who has been the varsity girls soccer coach for the past decade, praised Poston for being an exceptional athlete, but he also lauded Ferry's talent and skill set.

"(Ferry) is by far the best striker I've ever had in my program as far as creating space for herself," Pattison said. " ... It's not just a through ball and speed and her outrunning everybody. She can create space and score. She's been an exciting player ever since she was a freshman, and I saw it coming. Each year she's just gotten better and better and more confident."

Assuming Ferry avoids injury, perhaps the only thing that could stop her from etching her name in history is the coronavirus pandemic. Hanover Central has already had to retool its schedule a few times this year due to some programs being unable to compete.

"About a week ago, we got game after game canceled," Ferry said. "That could honestly keep happening, so for the games we can play, we might as well make the most out of it."

In addition to setting the career goals record, the senior explained that this year means a lot to her because she gets to compete alongside her younger sister.

Skylar Ferry is a freshman midfielder for the Wildcats, and she has already made her presence felt with three goals and one assist this season. Both sisters scored goals in home wins against River Forest and Marquette on Aug. 24 and Sept. 5, respectively.

"I wish I had more time to play with her," Skylar Ferry said. "She's going to be going to college soon, and she doesn't want to stay around here. But I'm so used to (playing with her) already that it's going to be weird without her."

Pattison joked that the Ferry sisters aren't always as caring and loving toward each other as some may think. Occasionally, they'll get into arguments during games, but Pattison said he appreciates their passion and is thrilled to have both of them in his program.

Savannah Ferry hopes to continue her career at the next level. However, for now, her main focus is to cherish every moment during her final season at Hanover Central.

"I've been here for four years, and it all went by so fast," Savannah Ferry said. "I never really saw myself here until I finally got here, and now I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm a senior.' I'm just excited to wrap it up and do something special."

Top 10

Here are James Boyd's rankings of the top girls soccer teams in the area through Wednesday's games with last week's rankings in parentheses. NR = not ranked.

1. Valparaiso (1)

2. Crown Point (2)

3. Chesterton (3)

4. Munster (4)

5. Wheeler (5)

6. Lake Central (6)

7. Highland (7)

8. Boone Grove (8)

9. Andrean (9)

10. Hanover Central (NR)

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

