Big Picture: Be upset about the day but don’t be upset about the season.
That was Hanover Central softball coach Jason Bolden’s message as his team circled together behind the third base dugout at Twin Lakes High School in the immediate aftermath of a 15-3 Class 3A semistate semifinal loss to Yorktown.
He meant it, too.
“I can’t tell you how proud I am of what these girls did this year,” Bolden said. “I told them, ‘This game doesn’t define you. This season defines you.’”
Saturday’s 12-run loss to a team ranked No. 7 in the state came in sharp contrast to Hanover Central’s 21-4-1 record and championships across the Greater South Shore Conference, sectionals and regionals.
The Tigers limited the Wildcats to four hits while Hanover Central’s staff allowed six runs in the third and later five in the seventh. Too many defensive errors and what junior Tyler Chambers called “mental lapses” left Hanover Central in a hole too deep to climb from.
“Defensively, we made too many errors and let our heads drop a little too early,” Chambers said.
Her team committed three errors.
Chambers added Bolden’s message was taken to heart. The Wildcats put individual agenda aside this year behind the motto “hold the rope” which sophomore Leah Mokos came up with in an effort to build chemistry that proved value in the results of one of the best seasons in program history.
“We took a huge step this year,” Chambers said. “We all totally matured throughout the year and it shows in what we accomplished together.”
Turning point: Yorktown junior Reagan Cox’s two-run homer off the scoreboard in left-center field took Hanover Central junior starting pitcher Taylor Towry out of the game briefly. The Tigers put up six runs in the third to take a commanding lead they never relinquished.
Hanover Central player of the game: Chambers — Her 2-for-3 day at the plate with a walk, double and RBI highlighted what was otherwise a quiet outing for the Wildcats offense.
Quote: “I’m proud of the community,” Bolden said. “The community rallied behind us. It’s been a great year. I’m sad we had to lose like this but looking back, it’s been a great season.”
Beyond the box score: Senior Camryn Veteto limited damage in the sixth inning with a diving grab in right field.
Up next: Hanover Central heads into the offseason where it will lose seniors Michayla Ferguson, Madison Miller and Veteto but return a roster with six to-be seniors and four juniors.