Hanover Central returns to full strength after half its team missed the sectional opener

CEDAR LAKE — All Adam Graham could do was watch as his senior season hung in the balance.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, Hanover Central's star running back was one of roughly 30 players in quarantine during his team's Class 3A Sectional 25 opener at Twin Lakes last week. Even though Graham wasn't able to play or even be with his teammates, he still found a way to see the Wildcats compete from the confines of his home.
"I was listening to the radio, but it was't that good, so I FaceTimed my friend who was at the game, and he was showing me everything," Graham said. "They had me biting my nails. I was shaking during that last quarter because it was such a close game, and it was going back and forth."
In a tie game with less than a minute to play, Eddie Goff made sure his teammate's prep career wouldn't end without him being on the field.
The junior defensive back snagged an interception with 25 seconds left to set up a go-ahead touchdown pass from quarterback Blaze Cano to wide receiver Gannon Howes. On the final play of the game, Goff came up clutch once again by recording another pick with no time remaining to seal a 35-28 victory.
Entering that contest against the Indians, Goff hadn't recorded an interception all year. The junior, who transferred from Marian Catholic to Hanover Central prior to the season, said it was an honor to help his team extend its campaign, especially knowing how much it hurt Graham and other seniors to miss out on what could have been the last game of their prep careers.
"That was probably one of the best feelings I've had all year with the football team and all year in 2020," Goff said. "It made me feel really good, and it was a great thing to do for my brothers."
Wildcats coach Brian Parker said his team usually has about 60 players suit up on game days, but last week only 25 athletes were available. He commended several individuals, highlighted by Goff, for stepping up and giving the program a chance to compete and ultimately win.
Last year, Hanover Central lost 63-35 at Twin Lakes in the first round of sectional play.
"When (Goff) showed up at our doorstep this summer, he has been nothing short of fantastic ever since," Parker said. "As a young man, he's very, very coachable and does everything that you ask him to do. ... For him to make those plays at that time in that game against that team, it was huge."
The Wildcats have rolled past most of their opponents this year for lopsided victories. In fact, prior to last week, Hanover Central had only played in one game that was decided by one score, which was a 42-40 loss at Portage in Week 1.
After gutting out a win without about half of the team's roster, Parker believes the adversity the Wildcats had to overcome in their playoff opener has given them an extra boost of confidence.
"For us to not have Adam, it was a big blow for us as team, but it was also a rallying point for our team," Parker said. "Our whole calling card for last week was, 'We just gotta find a way to win a football game.' ... I'm just very, very proud of the resiliency and toughness we displayed."
Hanover Central will play at River Forest in a sectional semifinal Friday. The Ingots advanced due to Clark withdrawing from the state tournament.
In Week 4, the Wildcats defeated River Forest 49-14 at home, but Parker doesn't put much stock into that win. He said both teams have grown since then and expects each program to look different in their second meeting.
One factor that will be the same as the first go-round, however, is Graham's presence in the backfield. The senior has rushed for a team-high 817 yards and 15 touchdowns this year, and he's also notched 27 receptions for 452 yards and seven scores.
After watching Goff lift Hanover Central to a dramatic victory, Graham is eager to rejoin the action as the Wildcats look to keep their season alive.
"There's definitely going to be some extra juice," Graham said. "Just having that week off and thinking that could've been my last game and I wasn't there, that's more than enough motivation to push me forward."
Gallery: Hanover Central at Portage football
Gallery
