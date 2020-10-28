Hanover Central returns to full strength after half its team missed the sectional opener

"That was probably one of the best feelings I've had all year with the football team and all year in 2020," Goff said. "It made me feel really good, and it was a great thing to do for my brothers."

Wildcats coach Brian Parker said his team usually has about 60 players suit up on game days, but last week only 25 athletes were available. He commended several individuals, highlighted by Goff, for stepping up and giving the program a chance to compete and ultimately win.

Last year, Hanover Central lost 63-35 at Twin Lakes in the first round of sectional play.

"When (Goff) showed up at our doorstep this summer, he has been nothing short of fantastic ever since," Parker said. "As a young man, he's very, very coachable and does everything that you ask him to do. ... For him to make those plays at that time in that game against that team, it was huge."

The Wildcats have rolled past most of their opponents this year for lopsided victories. In fact, prior to last week, Hanover Central had only played in one game that was decided by one score, which was a 42-40 loss at Portage in Week 1.

After gutting out a win without about half of the team's roster, Parker believes the adversity the Wildcats had to overcome in their playoff opener has given them an extra boost of confidence.