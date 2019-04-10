Hebron senior student-athlete Josh Clemens was surprised to learn he was one of 13 recipients of the C. Eugene Cato Memorial Scholarship.
Nobody told him he was nominated.
“The first time I found out was coming home and my parents telling me,” Clemens said of the $2,500 scholarship that, according to an IHSAA release, recognizes “well-rounded, positive role models who have demonstrated excellence in academics, school and community involvement, character, sportsmanship and citizenship.”
Hebron Athletic director John Steinhilber wasn’t nearly as surprised. More than once he’s nominated a student-athlete of his in hopes of bringing in a scholarship, and when he saw Clemens’s resume he figured he had as good a chance as any.
“If you read the criteria, you’d see he was a perfect match,” Steinhilber said. “I felt like he didn’t need to be sold because he’s done all the work and all these neat things. It’s a great honor for him and the school.”
Clemens lettered in volleyball, basketball and track and field all while carrying a 4.442 grade-point average. He’s involved in a wide range of activities including Academic Super Bowl, Business Professionals of America, National Honors Society and Student Council.
Clemens is president of the National Honors Society and was the president of student council his junior year. He’ll soon compete with his Business Professionals of America teammates in the national competition before heading off to Indiana University to study at the Kelley School of Business.
Because of the mix of events and clubs, Clemens said he learned how to manage and work alongside a wide array of people and personalities. He added that the sports often blended into the academics and that his work in the classroom would carry over to the playing field.
“It all builds up,” he said. “Just being able to work with other people and be a good leader and teammate carries over to anything you do.”
Clemens said his most-rewarding work was charitable work through the National Honors Society that he’s been involved with since the fifth grade. Each year, a haunted house is organized at the middle school level and that money goes toward the Angel Tree Project that donates Christmas gifts to children and families in need.
This past year, under Clemens’s leadership, more than $9,000 was raised.
“It was very, very rewarding,” Clemens said.
Steinhilber called Clemens a role model that other student-athletes should model themselves after both in the classroom and on the field.
“He’s a kid who understands time management and the importance of being well-rounded,” he said. “He’s always got something going on, and I think it’s something he looks forward to.”
Clemens and the other 12 recipients will be presented their scholarships May 10 at the Crane Bay Event Center in Indianapolis as part of the Thomas A. Brady Sports Achievement Awards. Clemens said he’s looking forward to the celebration but that he’s still got work left to do before that and heading off to college.
“I’m going to enjoy it,” Clemens said. “It’s a great recognition, and I’m honored to have been selected.”