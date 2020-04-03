'He's a guy that could play on Sundays': Valparaiso star Cooper Jones chooses Indiana

Marshall was a four-year starter on the defensive line at Valparaiso University in the early 2000s and is gearing up for his 15th season on the Valparaiso high school football staff. As a former Division I player himself, he called Jones one of the most gifted athletes to come through his program.

In his freshman season, Jones took several reps in practice with the varsity team, and Marshall doesn’t think that should be overlooked. By learning from the upperclassmen ahead of him and squaring off against older teammates, Marshall said Jones gained invaluable experience that helped him excel as a sophomore and junior.

“He played sparingly because we had a very, very stout defensive line when he was a freshman, but he still started on JV for us as freshman,” Marshall said. “To make a jump from middle school football to repping in with the varsity, not only is there a physical gap that many kids are lacking in, but there’s also the maturity. He had all of those things. … It also doesn’t hurt to have a great family that supports you and a dad who played D-line at Notre Dame.”