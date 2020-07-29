High school football delayed in Illinois as IHSA revises athletic calendar

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Friday night lights will come later than ever this school year in Illinois.

The Illinois High School Association announced Wednesday that football and some other fall sports will be shifting to the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the revised schedule, football, girls volleyball and boys soccer seasons will start Feb. 15 and end May 1.

The move not only affects Times coverage area schools TF North, TF South and Marian Catholic, but also several Northwest Indiana football teams scheduled to play Illinois opponents early in the season.

Region teams left without games are Andrean, which was scheduled to play IC Catholic in Week 1; Bishop Noll (Ridgewood, Week 2); Calumet (Mount Carmel, Week 1); Chesterton (St. Rita, Week 1); and Gavit (TF South, Week 2).

Week 1 games in Illinois would have been Week 2 games in Indiana.

The IHSA also shifted boys and girls basketball seasons. Both will start Nov. 16 and end Feb. 13.

Check back at nwi.com as this story develops.

Gallery: The Times' best prep sports photos of the 2019-20 school year

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.