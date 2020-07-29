High school football delayed in Illinois as IHSA revises athletic calendar

Friday night lights will come later than ever this school year in Illinois.
The Illinois High School Association announced Wednesday that football and some other fall sports will be shifting to the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the revised schedule, football, girls volleyball and boys soccer seasons will start Feb. 15 and end May 1.
The move not only affects Times coverage area schools TF North, TF South and Marian Catholic, but also several Northwest Indiana football teams scheduled to play Illinois opponents early in the season.
Region teams left without games are Andrean, which was scheduled to play IC Catholic in Week 1; Bishop Noll (Ridgewood, Week 2); Calumet (Mount Carmel, Week 1); Chesterton (St. Rita, Week 1); and Gavit (TF South, Week 2).
Week 1 games in Illinois would have been Week 2 games in Indiana.
The IHSA also shifted boys and girls basketball seasons. Both will start Nov. 16 and end Feb. 13.
