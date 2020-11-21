Highland halts girls basketball season due to COVID-19

HIGHLAND — Highland's girls basketball program is unable to compete due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Trojans athletic director Ryan Harrington confirmed to The Times on Saturday that all of his school's varsity players are healthy and available, but their coaching staff has not been as fortunate.
"We've had some coaches come down (with COVID-19), and we had to quarantine our coaching staff," Harrington said. "However, our girls varsity team is not under quarantine, so we are continuing practices with some other coaches in the building. Then, once our coaches return we'll have an official IHSAA certified coach that we can do our games with."
Harrington explained that since none of Highland's players were in close contact for 15 minutes with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, which is the threshold outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for likely exposure and transmission, they do not have to quarantine and can continue practicing.
"We had some coaches in the building that we were able to coax out of retirement and step in for these practices so that once our (usual coaches) come back, we can play," Harrington said.
Highland was supposed to play Friday at Kankakee Valley, Saturday at home vs. Wheeler and play Nov. 28 at Lake Central. According to a few scheduling updates Harrington shared via Twitter, the Trojans' matchup with the Kougars has been rescheduled for Jan. 12, and their contests against the Bearcats and Indians have been canceled.
Harrington said the team will look to resume its campaign Dec. 1 at home against Gavit.
Including Highland, at least 17 of the Region's 43 girls basketball teams have halted activities and/or missed a game this season due to coronavirus issues within their respective programs. The others are Boone Grove, Crown Point, EC Central, Hebron, Hobart, Kouts, Lake Central, Marquette, Merrillville, Morgan Township, North Newton, Portage, River Forest, Valparaiso, Westville and Whiting.
The IHSAA's 2020-21 girls basketball season began Nov. 2, but Crown Point, Portage and Westville have yet to play a game.
North Newton and Whiting have paused winter sports until at least Nov. 30 and Dec. 4, respectively.
Four of the 44 boys basketball programs in Northwest Indiana have already had COVID-19 interruptions before the IHSAA's 2020-21 season kicks off Monday. In addition to North Newton and Whiting, Boone Grove and Chesterton are also on hold.
The Wolves have suspended team activities until Dec. 1, and the Trojans will be allowed to continue team gatherings Nov. 30.
