Highland halts girls basketball season due to COVID-19

HIGHLAND — Highland's girls basketball program is unable to compete due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trojans athletic director Ryan Harrington confirmed to The Times on Saturday that all of his school's varsity players are healthy and available, but their coaching staff has not been as fortunate.

"We've had some coaches come down (with COVID-19), and we had to quarantine our coaching staff," Harrington said. "However, our girls varsity team is not under quarantine, so we are continuing practices with some other coaches in the building. Then, once our coaches return we'll have an official IHSAA certified coach that we can do our games with."

Harrington explained that since none of Highland's players were in close contact for 15 minutes with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, which is the threshold outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for likely exposure and transmission, they do not have to quarantine and can continue practicing.

"We had some coaches in the building that we were able to coax out of retirement and step in for these practices so that once our (usual coaches) come back, we can play," Harrington said.