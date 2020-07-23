Highland halts prep sports activities; Valparaiso football takes precautionary break; EC Central extends suspension

Highland is proceeding with caution.
The school announced Wednesday that it has suspended its prep sports activities until Aug. 3 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"It was for the safety of our athletes," Trojans athletic director Ryan Harrington said. "We felt it was the best thing to do."
He did not disclose any additional information.
Highland football coach Pete Koulianos, who is preparing for his third season at the helm, has reminded his team to keep a positive outlook while it is momentarily disbanded.
"The safety of the kids is what's ultimately most important," Koulianos said. "I just told them that it's temporary and not to get too upset about it because in a couple weeks we'll be able to resume, and hopefully we'll be able to continue through the football season."
Highland is at least the 12th Region school that has currently stopped team gatherings. The others are: Calumet, Clark, EC Central, Gavit, Hammond, Kankakee Valley, Michigan City, Morton, Portage, River Forest and Valparaiso.
Boone Grove previously suspended prep sports practices but resumed activity Monday.
Unlike its counterparts, however, Valparaiso has not implemented a unilateral shutdown of prep sports.
After being notified Tuesday that one of its boys basketball players tested positive for COVID-19, Valparaiso suspended the program's workouts until Monday.
All other sports teams are allowed to continue practicing, but Vikings football coach Bill Marshall is still taking additional safety measures in an effort to protect his program from possible exposure.
Since there are some dual-sport athletes who have been participating in football and basketball practices this summer, Marshall announced in an email Thursday to his players and their parents that the football team — in conjunction with "the athletics department, administration and Porter County Health Department" — would be suspending activities until Aug. 3.
"As a head football coach, there is no playbook for how to navigate the current situation we are in other than to (err) on the side of caution," Marshall wrote. "Our collective health and well-being have and always will be at the forefront of our decision-making."
Marshall added that Valparaiso has already been alerted of another "potential case" involving a dual-sport athlete that plays football and basketball. He also shared that the spouse of one of the Vikings' football coaches has tested positive for COVID-19, despite being asymptomatic.
"In closing, our collective actions over this moratorium period will define our likelihood of having a season," Marshall wrote. "Exercise extreme caution with the choices that we make, the places we travel and the people we surround ourselves with."
Week 1 of the 2020 football campaign is scheduled to begin Aug. 21. While Valparaiso and Highland are set to return to the field Aug. 3, EC Central still doesn't have a definitive date for resumption.
Following a school board meeting Wednesday night, the School City of East Chicago decided to extend its prep sports suspension — which began July 16 — until at least Aug. 3. The school board will then have another meeting Aug. 3 to discuss when team workouts can resume.
According to School City of East Chicago Superintendent Dee-Etta Wright, a student-athlete within the school district has recently tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the add-on.
"We wanted to make sure we waited those exact 14 days (for quarantine) before all of those kids who may have been exposed can come back," Wright said. "We had one of our (boys) soccer players test positive."
Although Cardinals football coach Dante Dinkins would like to regroup with his athletes sooner, he acknowledged that the COVID-19 outbreak presents a lot of fluid circumstances.
He has only been able to meet with his team a few times since the Indiana Department of Education's prep sports restart plan began July 6. But as Dinkins prepares for his second season leading his alma mater, the 2008 EC Central alum said all he can do is encourage his players.
"We had a Zoom meeting a couple weeks ago, and I prepared them for the absolute worst. We're not there yet," Dinkins said. "But they're understanding and mature enough to know why some of these measures are being put in place. It's pretty much just a waiting game. But when it's safe, we'll be ready."
