Highland halts prep sports activities; Valparaiso football takes precautionary break; EC Central extends suspension

After being notified Tuesday that one of its boys basketball players tested positive for COVID-19, Valparaiso suspended the program's workouts until Monday.

All other sports teams are allowed to continue practicing, but Vikings football coach Bill Marshall is still taking additional safety measures in an effort to protect his program from possible exposure.

Since there are some dual-sport athletes who have been participating in football and basketball practices this summer, Marshall announced in an email Thursday to his players and their parents that the football team — in conjunction with "the athletics department, administration and Porter County Health Department" — would be suspending activities until Aug. 3.

"As a head football coach, there is no playbook for how to navigate the current situation we are in other than to (err) on the side of caution," Marshall wrote. "Our collective health and well-being have and always will be at the forefront of our decision-making."

Marshall added that Valparaiso has already been alerted of another "potential case" involving a dual-sport athlete that plays football and basketball. He also shared that the spouse of one of the Vikings' football coaches has tested positive for COVID-19, despite being asymptomatic.