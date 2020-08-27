Highland seniors Christian Rios, Kenny Finke grateful to begin season

Fellow senior Kenny Finke, an offensive lineman and linebacker, shared a similar outlook. He's holding out hope that the Trojans will be able to make it through a full campaign because unlike Rios and some of his other teammates, who may continue playing at the next level, he won't have that opportunity.

After graduation, Finke is headed to the Marine Corps.

"No matter what, this is my last season. I'm not going to college after this to play or anything like that, so I'm really just trying to make this (final campaign) as big as it can be," Finke said. "I've seen a lot of seniors graduate, and I've seen a lot of emotional things happen on that last game, so I just want to make the most of this."

Highland coach Pete Koulianos praised Finke and Rios for their dedication to the program and described both seniors as dependable and hard-working. Although the Trojans weren't able to start their season on time, now that they'll have a chance to compete, Koulianos believes his players won't take it for granted.