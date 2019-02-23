The words Highland senior Ethan Churilla used to describe runner-up finishes in both the 50- and 100-yard freestyle at the IHSAA state championships in Indianapolis reflect the disappointment of an athlete who set his goals for state champion or bust.
If the results were all that mattered for Churilla and Highland head coach Nick Castillo, Saturday at the IU Natatorium would have been full of memories worth quickly erasing. The 0.02-second defeat in the 50 free was bad enough but only set up a second heartbreak by 0.19 seconds in the 100.
“It’s sort of disappointing overall,” Churilla said. “I was sort of going in liking to win.”
But it’s never been just about the results for Churilla and Castillo.
It never will be.
“We don’t need a first place ring or anything like that to prove what he did in his career,” Castillo said, “and he doesn’t need to prove anything to me. I’m going to try and not choke up here, but what we have together means more than just today.”
Castillo, 33, began coaching Churilla when the latter was just 10 years old. The two have grown close in the time since then, building a bond like family away from the pool that few athletes and coaches ever will.
When Castillo’s mother, Denise, died in 2007, Churilla was there. When Castillo’s father, Alfred, passed away two years later, Churilla was there. When Castillo lost his brother, Chris, just last summer — Churilla was there.
The Castillo’s were a swim family. Churilla essentially became an extension of that.
Castillo said he wishes his parents and brother could have been at the IU Natatorium on Saturday to watch what Churilla accomplished because they’d have been just as proud as he was.
Twice a runner-up or not, Castillo couldn’t keep tears from building up as he described all the work Churilla put in to get to where he was the day he finished his final high school meet.
“He got beat in his bread and butter race and then went and pushed the state champion again,” Churilla said. “That says something about him. I’m so proud of him, the way he finished. It’s not the results he wanted but there’s more down the road.”
There is. Churilla is off to Northwestern next year where he’ll get plenty more chances to dual with Destrampe, who’s bound for Indiana.
Churilla said he made some mistakes at state he hopes to clean up. There are more races ahead, and he tries to keep perspective of that.
When the time comes for his next meet, Castillo will be there. He’s not done yet.
And neither is Churilla.
“It gives you fuel to work with, some more motivation,” Churilla said. “You come up short and it stings. It makes you want to work harder to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”