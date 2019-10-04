HIGHLAND — It just took some time to put things together.
Times No. 7 Hobart was winless after the first two weeks of the season, with losses to Chesterton and Merrillville. The offense wasn’t clicking. Young players in new roles weren’t quite meshing.
Since then, the Brickies have rattled off five straight victories, including a 35-0 Northwest Crossroads Conference win over Highland on Friday at Sypult Field.
“We understood that our day was coming up (after the first two weeks). Those were big schools and some guys got introduced leagues quick,” Hobart senior running back D.J. Lipke said. “It took time for (the offensive line) to come together. It took time for me to see how they pull and see how they hit the holes. It definitely did come a long way.”
Lipke carried the ball 14 times for 96 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Riley Johnston ran for 96, as well, and two scores.
“(Johnston) made some wonderful reads tonight, honestly,” Lipke said. “It’s all up front, too. You can only read so much without a line. I definitely give it to my guys up front.”
Hobart (5-2, 3-0) scored quickly on its first drive, needing less than two minutes to move the ball 66 yards. Riley Johnston’s 25-yard run capped it.
You have free articles remaining.
Highland punter Ian Fulkerson, kicking for the injured Conner Olah, missed a 32-yard attempt in the second quarter. It was Highland’s only real scoring chance of the night.
Brickies senior Matthew Benton nearly held the Trojans (3-4, 1-2) in check by himself in the first half, grabbing two interceptions and downing a punt inside the Highland 2-yard line. He also had three catches for 35 yards before the break.
Lipke set up his 1-yard touchdown run with another for 20 yards. Johnston’s second touchdown run made it 21-0 at halftime. Lipke’s two third-quarter touchdowns completed the scoring.
The win keeps Hobart atop the NCC with games against Munster and Lowell remaining. The Red Devils defeated Munster 48-13 Friday and is tied for first with the Brickies.
“(The NCC title) is the goal. That’s the first championship we want to win,” Lipke said.
Highland senior defensive back J.D. Gilmore left the game in an ambulance in the second quarter after awkwardly falling while making a tackle. He gave a thumbs up as he was carted off the field.