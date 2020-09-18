Dane Richardson is Highland's hot-headed leader

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HIGHLAND — Dane Richardson has a temper.

He doesn’t hide it. He learned how to harness it.

“I’m a little bit of a hot head. It comes out every now and then, usually during the end of a game,” the Highland senior said. “Once I get my head, the whole team gets their heads.”

When opponents get physical, Richardson doesn’t back down.

Against Munster during his sophomore season, he got upset after a Mustangs goal. Richardson admits his anger got the best of him. It took a Highland goal to calm him down.

“He’s going to go out there and fight with everything he’s got,” Highland coach Mark Tanis said. “Sometimes, he lets it get away a little bit. He lets it affect his game.”

Tanis would like to keep Richardson at striker, where he can convert as many of his touches as possible into goals. But the Trojans use Richardson all over the field this season, trying to take advantage of his abilities.

“Against a good team, he’s not going to get as many touch up top as he should,” Tanis said. “He’ll be in the middle because he just understands the game a little better and knows what he needs to do there, unless we need him in the back just to keep things organized.”