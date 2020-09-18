 Skip to main content
Dane Richardson is Highland's hot-headed leader
Boys soccer

Dane Richardson is Highland's hot-headed leader

Dane Richardson

Highland senior Dane Richardson leads the Trojans with eight goals and three assists through nine games.

 David P. Funk, The Times

HIGHLAND — Dane Richardson has a temper.

He doesn’t hide it. He learned how to harness it.

“I’m a little bit of a hot head. It comes out every now and then, usually during the end of a game,” the Highland senior said. “Once I get my head, the whole team gets their heads.”

When opponents get physical, Richardson doesn’t back down.

Against Munster during his sophomore season, he got upset after a Mustangs goal. Richardson admits his anger got the best of him. It took a Highland goal to calm him down.

“He’s going to go out there and fight with everything he’s got,” Highland coach Mark Tanis said. “Sometimes, he lets it get away a little bit. He lets it affect his game.”

Tanis would like to keep Richardson at striker, where he can convert as many of his touches as possible into goals. But the Trojans use Richardson all over the field this season, trying to take advantage of his abilities.

“Against a good team, he’s not going to get as many touch up top as he should,” Tanis said. “He’ll be in the middle because he just understands the game a little better and knows what he needs to do there, unless we need him in the back just to keep things organized.”

His natural position is offense, namely striker or attacking midfielder. It’s where he’s played most of his life but he says he has no preference.

Highland returned only one defensive player this season. Much of the midfield is also on the varsity roster for the first time. Tanis said that inexperience showed early this season.

“My role is to be whatever we need,” Richardson said. “If I need to go in the back, I go in the back. Most of the time I’ve been in the middle of the field or up top.”

Richardson has eight goals and three assists through Highland's first nine games.

Richardson will play college soccer. The future engineering or computer science major is considering Indiana University Northwest and North Central College, but is still open to other schools.

“My whole life I’ve been good with computers and technology,” he said.

Keeping shape in the middle of the field is the biggest issue for Highland. Richardson believes his team will see postseason success if that problem is solved.

The Trojans last won a playoff trophy in 1999.

“I think this team can make the sectional finals, if not win the sectional,” he said. “It’s going to take hard work.”

Times Top 10

Here are Aaron Ferguson's rankings of the top boys soccer teams in the area through Wednesday's games with last week's rankings in parentheses. NR = not ranked.

1. Chesterton (1)

2. Valparaiso (4)

3. Crown Point (2)

4. Munster (3)

5. Lake Central (6)

6. Bishop Noll (5)

7. Highland (7)

8. Hobart (NR)

9. Griffith (NR)

10. Kouts (NR)

