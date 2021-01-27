Highland pauses boys basketball season due to COVID-19

Earlier this week, River Forest and Whiting ended their seasons prematurely and dropped out of the IHSAA's 46th annual girls basketball state tournament because of COVID-19.

The Highland boys basketball team was slated to host Hammond Academy on Wednesday before playing at Kankakee Valley on Friday and hosting Gavit on Saturday. The team was then supposed to host Hanover Central on Feb. 4 before facing Calumet on the road Feb. 8.

According to Harrington, those five games have been postponed and makeup dates have already been set.

The Trojans will now play at Kankakee Valley on Feb. 9 before hosting Gavit and Hanover Central on Feb. 10 and Feb. 12, respectively. The team will then face Calumet on the road Feb. 17 before hosting Hammond Academy on Feb. 18.

With these scheduling updates, Highland won't have much time to practice or even rest when the team resumes its campaign. Starting Feb. 9, the Trojans are set to play nine games in 11 days to close out the regular season.

"It's going to be fast and furious," Harrington said. " ... We will definitely be tested for sectionals."