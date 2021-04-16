Highland senior trio leads 6-0 start, helps coach earn 100th win

HIGHLAND — John Bogner was already planning his postgame speech.

Highland's coach knew his team was dead in the water — until it wasn't.

"I was getting ready to tell them, 'You can't beat good teams like Crown Point and not execute,'" Bogner said. " ... Then all of a sudden we started chipping away, and when our last guy got hit (by a pitch) and we ended up winning on a walk off, the guys ran onto the field. I was just yelling, 'Mask up! Mask up!'"

Bogner, who is in his eighth year at the helm, was so concerned with his team's COVID-19 safety protocols that it took a moment for the Trojans' victory to sink in. Highland rallied to earn a 5-4 home win over Crown Point in eight innings on April 3, erasing a 4-0 deficit in the bottom of the seventh.

But, to make the comeback even more memorable, it also turned out to be the 100th victory of Bogner's career.

"One of the kids had to tell me like, 'Hey, that's 100!' and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I forgot!'" Bogner said, laughing. "When I turned around, my wife had balloons for me, and the AD had a nice presentation for me."