Hobart halts girls basketball season due to COVID-19

HOBART — Hobart will not be on the hardwood.

Brickies Athletic Director Mike Black confirmed to The Times on Monday that his school's girls basketball team has hit the brakes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"As of right now, we've pretty much done what a lot of other schools have done," Black said. "We had a COVID concern, and so we've halted our girls basketball activities for two weeks."

Including Hobart, there are at least eight Region girls basketball programs currently on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic. The others are Crown Point, EC Central, Hebron, Morgan Township, North Newton, Portage and Westville.

North Newton has suspended winter sports until at least Nov. 30.

Five other Northwest Indiana teams were previously on hold but have since resumed. Those are Kouts, Lake Central, Merrillville, River Forest and Valparaiso.

Hobart played its first three games of the season but was unable to compete last Saturday at Griffith. The Brickies also will be sidelined for at least their next two contests, which were at home against River Forest this upcoming Saturday and at LaCrosse on Nov. 24.