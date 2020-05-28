Hobart offensive line coach Bob Foster faces COVID-19 pandemic head on as Portage firefighter

Bob Foster can't help himself. The 2005 South Central graduate, who now serves as Hobart's offensive line coach, has always viewed life and football through the same lens.
It's all about preparedness and adaptability.
When he's not on the sidelines trying to help the Brickies impose their will at the line of scrimmage, he's working as a firefighter and emergency medical technician for the Portage Fire Department. Foster's schedule is a cycle of 24-hour shifts, followed by two days off.
Every time he clocks in, Foster doesn't know what he'll have to face. The coronavirus pandemic has only heightened the unpredictability of his profession, but he's committed to helping his community.
"Just like in football practice, you train for certain scenarios, and you spend all of your time on those scenarios until you get them down perfect," said Foster, who has been a firefighter for five years. "I think the biggest thing with COVID has been that it's something new, something that's not known. It's one of those situations where you go into it with new protocols that are changing daily."
Foster praised his dispatchers for screening potential patients for coronavirus symptoms, so that he and his coworkers are well aware of what they may encounter. If they do have to a respond to a COVID-19 call, Foster said his department has never been in a position where they were without personal protective equipment.
Each firefighter has been given masks, gowns, gloves and face shields to ensure their safety, and some of those things have been donated by families around the Region. Additionally, Foster explained that they've adopted new guidelines of isolating a potential coronavirus patient with just one paramedic in the back of the fire truck, while the rest of the crew remains up front. When they return to the firehouse, Foster shared that all of them spray down their boots and immediately take showers.
It's a tedious process, but Foster doesn't work in fear. Instead, he strives to treat every person he comes across with respect and kindness — especially during a crisis.
"You do the best you can to provide the best care possible," Foster said. "There's no lack of care for a patient who has COVID. There's no, 'Oh my gosh, you have COVID!' The care is still there. It's just about protecting yourself."
If anyone understands where Foster is coming from, it's his wife, Brianne Foster. Normally, she works as a float nurse at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, meaning she switches locations throughout the hospital to help out different parts of the staff. But for the last few months she's been working exclusively in the COVID-19 unit and has witnessed firsthand how ravaging the coronavirus can be.
"The patients are scared," said Brianne Foster, who has been a nurse for 10 years. "They're not allowed to have visitors right now, so we're just trying to be their advocate. ... I think it gives them a little more sense of hope that there are people there that care."
While Bob and Brianne Foster remain on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic, they've leaned on the Hobart football team for support. Since both of them are working full time and childcare services have been shut down, they'll occasionally have junior Zach Vode babysit their two children.
The Brickies' star wide receiver and defensive back lives down the street from the Fosters and will look after Chesney, 7, and Isaac, 4, whenever their parents' work schedules overlap for a couple hours.
"I have ton of respect for them," Vode said. "(Bob Foster) is fighting for us and putting his life on the line for us. He's also coaching us and making our team better, and he gives it his all."
Bob Foster is preparing for his fifth season on Hobart's coaching staff, and Brickies coach Craig Osika said he is grateful to have him on board. After switching from the defensive line to the offensive line ahead of the 2019 season, Bob Foster helped orchestrate one of the most potent offenses in the Region.
Hobart averaged 33 points and 293.9 yards of total offense per game and went undefeated in the Northwest Crossroads Conference. The Brickies' 5-0 conference record helped them claim their first outright conference title in program history, and they eventually clinched their first regional championship in 23 seasons with a 36-7 win over New Prairie.
Osika is certain that the team's memorable run wouldn't have been possible without Bob Foster.
"He's passionate about what he does, and he's passionate about our kids," Osika said. "To be a firefighter or somebody on the front line, practically every time you go out on a call, your life is potentially in jeopardy. I think that brings an intensity to him that some people and coaches just don't have."
Last year, Hobart's dream season ended in a narrow loss to East Noble in a Class 4A semistate. Bob Foster used to be a coach for the Knights and said it was surreal to take on his former program for a trip to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Although it didn't turn out how he wanted, he's hopeful to restart the journey in the fall.
The IHSAA plans to resume school sponsored athletic activities July 1, and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcolmb said Wednesday that he is "convinced" state schools will be able to reopen for the start of the 2020-21 school year.
If everything stays on track, Bob Foster said he will be grateful for prep sports to pick back up, too, even if attendance at games is limited and other safety measures are put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"This has been really bad on a lot of people. There's no way to hide that," Bob Foster said. "... But (high school athletic events) would be a chance for young men and young women to bring their communities back with a sense of pride and ownership with what they represent.
"It would be a magical moment for everybody."
