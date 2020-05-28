Hobart offensive line coach Bob Foster faces COVID-19 pandemic head on as Portage firefighter

Each firefighter has been given masks, gowns, gloves and face shields to ensure their safety, and some of those things have been donated by families around the Region. Additionally, Foster explained that they've adopted new guidelines of isolating a potential coronavirus patient with just one paramedic in the back of the fire truck, while the rest of the crew remains up front. When they return to the firehouse, Foster shared that all of them spray down their boots and immediately take showers.

It's a tedious process, but Foster doesn't work in fear. Instead, he strives to treat every person he comes across with respect and kindness — especially during a crisis.

"You do the best you can to provide the best care possible," Foster said. "There's no lack of care for a patient who has COVID. There's no, 'Oh my gosh, you have COVID!' The care is still there. It's just about protecting yourself."

If anyone understands where Foster is coming from, it's his wife, Brianne Foster. Normally, she works as a float nurse at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, meaning she switches locations throughout the hospital to help out different parts of the staff. But for the last few months she's been working exclusively in the COVID-19 unit and has witnessed firsthand how ravaging the coronavirus can be.