Hobart star Bobby Babcock verbally commits to Illinois State

Bobby Babcock never got the chance to visit the Illinois State campus.
The coronavirus pandemic took that opportunity away, but it still didn't stop the Hobart star from verbally committing to the Redbirds on Monday night.
"It came down to Ohio, Central Michigan and Illinois State," Babcock said. "Really, (the Redbirds) showed me the most love. I feel like I could go there as a freshman and have a big impact right away."
Babcock has shined as a defensive lineman throughout his prep career. However, Illinois State has recruited him as a linebacker following a dominant junior campaign.
Last season, Babcock racked up 65 tackles, including 25 tackles for loss. His stellar defensive play helped the Brickies win their first regional title since 1996 before losing to East Noble in a Class 4A semistate.
"That was a heartbreaker," Babcock said. "But honestly, I remember being in the locker room and telling everybody to remember that feeling because we would be back."
Gallery: 4A football semistate: Hobart vs. East Noble
James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.