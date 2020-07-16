Hobart star Zach Vode verbally commits to Western Michigan

With a 6-foot-3, 215-pound frame, Osika is confident Vode can excel as a linebacker for the Broncos once he has access to a college meal plan and weight training program.

"I've seen Zach grow up from when he was 7 or 8 years old, so it's been pretty neat to watch the whole process and see him grow into a young man," Osika said. " ... He's got good character, and he's very coachable. It's going to be fun to watch him on Saturdays for the next four or five years."

Hobart offensive line coach Bob Foster is also proud to have witnessed Vode's development. He has lived down the street from Vode for the last six years and commended him for remaining humble despite his status as one of the premier players in Indiana.

"He was never loud in his recruiting process. He actually didn't really like the spotlight it gave him," Foster said. "That's just who Zach is."

Now that he's made a college decision, Vode only has one goal for his final run with the Brickies. Last season, they came up just short of a state final appearance after losing 29-24 to East Noble in a Class 4A semistate.

This year, Vode has his eyes set on not only getting to Lucas Oil Stadium but bringing back his program's first state title since 1993.

"I want a ring," Vode said.