Hobart star Zach Vode verbally commits to Western Michigan

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Zach Vode knew he had to make a decision.
"It definitely sped (my choice) up," Vode said. "I wasn't planning on committing until after the football season or during the football season."
Hobart's do-it-all star has shined on offense and defense throughout his prep career and is poised to have a strong senior year. But with uncertainty looming over his final prep campaign, Vode expedited his recruiting process.
On a shortened timeline, he still had several Division I programs to choose from. However, out of all of the schools that showed interest, Vode verbally committed to Western Michigan on Wednesday because it felt the most like "home."
"It's a beautiful place up there. They have a big stadium," said Vode, who ultimately chose the Broncos over Miami (Ohio). "They have a lot of lakes out there. The hunting and fishing is good out there, and it's not too far from home. My family can come see me play.
"It's just easy."
Vode also held scholarship offers from Ball State and Central Michigan, among others, and he admits that the recruiting process was a bit overwhelming, at times. Coaches were constantly reaching out to him, which he appreciated. But Western Michigan actually won him over by simply taking its foot off the gas and giving him a chance to breathe.
"I'm not really a big texting or calling guy, and they understand that and kind of eased off of that," said Vode, who was recruited by the Broncos as an outside linebacker. "Some of the other coaches didn't, so I really liked that about (Western Michigan). They're all just a bunch of great people."
Vode is ranked as a two-star prospect according to Rivals and a three-star prospect according to 247Sports. Both recruiting services have listed him as an athlete, or utility player. According to 247Sports, Vode is the No. 141 athlete in the country and the No. 24 overall prospect in Indiana for the Class of 2021.
The only Region players that are ranked higher than Vode in the Class of 2021 are Valparaiso defensive end and Indiana commit Cooper Jones (No. 7) and Merrillville athlete and Cincinnati commit JoJo Johnson (No. 16). Vode is the second Region standout to verbally commit to Western Michigan, joining Valparaiso offensive lineman John Hofer, who made his decision on March 19. Hofer is ranked as the No. 25 overall prospect in the state.
"Can't wait to represent the Region in the zoo with Zach Vode!" Hofer tweeted Wednesday. "Welcome to the family."
Brickies coach Craig Osika believes Vode's versatility and athleticism helped expand his recruiting pool, especially after a dominant junior season. As a defensive back and wide receiver last year, Vode recorded 77 tackles and five interceptions on defense and 43 catches for 787 yards and four touchdowns on offense.
With a 6-foot-3, 215-pound frame, Osika is confident Vode can excel as a linebacker for the Broncos once he has access to a college meal plan and weight training program.
"I've seen Zach grow up from when he was 7 or 8 years old, so it's been pretty neat to watch the whole process and see him grow into a young man," Osika said. " ... He's got good character, and he's very coachable. It's going to be fun to watch him on Saturdays for the next four or five years."
Hobart offensive line coach Bob Foster is also proud to have witnessed Vode's development. He has lived down the street from Vode for the last six years and commended him for remaining humble despite his status as one of the premier players in Indiana.
"He was never loud in his recruiting process. He actually didn't really like the spotlight it gave him," Foster said. "That's just who Zach is."
Now that he's made a college decision, Vode only has one goal for his final run with the Brickies. Last season, they came up just short of a state final appearance after losing 29-24 to East Noble in a Class 4A semistate.
This year, Vode has his eyes set on not only getting to Lucas Oil Stadium but bringing back his program's first state title since 1993.
"I want a ring," Vode said.
Gallery: 4A football semistate: Hobart vs. East Noble
