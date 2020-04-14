Hobart swimmer Emma Wright verbally commits to Houston, eyes big senior season

“Emma is an excellent student who brings her swimming work ethic to the classroom,” said Rinas, who used to be Wright’s language arts teacher. “I have known her since the sixth grade, and even then you could always expect that Emma would give her best in everything she did.”

Wright’s unrelenting effort paid off in 2019 with a state title in the 100-yard freestyle. She ended with a time of 49.95 seconds and was the only swimmer to finish in under 50 seconds. However, if there weren’t hundreds of people at the IU Natatorium to see her stand atop the podium, hardly anyone would know it happened.

The only time Wright talks about her achievements is if someone asks, and she will still shy away from the praise. She gives all of the credit to her family and team, but Brickies boys swimming coach Ken Cawthon doesn’t think Wright's humble demeanor takes away from her competitive spirit.

On Feb. 15, Wright finished third at the state meet in the 100 free and fell short of claiming back-to-back state championships. Afterward, Cawthon said that the junior was more motivated than dejected because she holds herself to such a high standard.