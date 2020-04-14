Hobart swimmer Emma Wright verbally commits to Houston, eyes big senior season

Emma Wright began competitively swimming when she was 7, and this is the longest time since then that she’s been away from the pool.
Like many other prep athletes around the country, the coronavirus pandemic has halted the Hobart junior’s training and limited her ability to participate in the sport she loves. But while she can’t get in the water right now, she was still able to make a big decision outside of it.
Wright, who is the Brickies’ lone swimming state champion, verbally committed to Houston on March 24.
“Honestly, I fell in love with the campus,” Wright said. “When I went on my visit, it kind of felt like home. The girls on the swim team were really nice, and the coaches were so welcoming. If I had a question, they would answer it with a true response. You could tell that they just want the best for you.”
The standout junior took the trip to Houston in September and couldn’t envision spending the next stage of her career anywhere else. Wright also took an official visit to the Air Force Academy and went on a junior day visit to Illinois, but it wasn’t enough to sway her from choosing the Cougars.
Hobart girls swimming coach Katie Rinas said she is extremely proud of Wright earning a Division I scholarship because of the junior’s overall dedication to being a student-athlete.
“Emma is an excellent student who brings her swimming work ethic to the classroom,” said Rinas, who used to be Wright’s language arts teacher. “I have known her since the sixth grade, and even then you could always expect that Emma would give her best in everything she did.”
Wright’s unrelenting effort paid off in 2019 with a state title in the 100-yard freestyle. She ended with a time of 49.95 seconds and was the only swimmer to finish in under 50 seconds. However, if there weren’t hundreds of people at the IU Natatorium to see her stand atop the podium, hardly anyone would know it happened.
The only time Wright talks about her achievements is if someone asks, and she will still shy away from the praise. She gives all of the credit to her family and team, but Brickies boys swimming coach Ken Cawthon doesn’t think Wright's humble demeanor takes away from her competitive spirit.
On Feb. 15, Wright finished third at the state meet in the 100 free and fell short of claiming back-to-back state championships. Afterward, Cawthon said that the junior was more motivated than dejected because she holds herself to such a high standard.
“As bad as this sounds, it’s kind of a blessing that everything is shut down because Emma truly needed a break. She needed to give her muscles a little bit of a break,” Cawthon said. “There’s a huge load of pressure off of her because she’s committed to a college. But knowing Emma, she still has a huge load of pressure on her because she always strives for the best. I know she wants to get that first place and that championship when it comes to state.”
Throughout the COVID-19 outbreak, Wright said she’s been reminded to never take anything for granted. In her final year at Hobart, she hopes to make more history in the pool, while also creating lifelong memories with her teammates and friends.
“For seniors, we always go around and (toilet paper) their houses, so that will be kind of cool because I’ve always done that, but next year people will do that for me,” Wright said with a laugh. “It’s kind of sad because high school is almost over. But I’m really looking forward to that and getting to see the underclassmen grow into who they want to be and looking back to see how I was and how much has changed.”
