Hobart denied first state title since 1993 by Roncalli

INDIANAPOLIS – After reeling off eight straight wins to reach the state Class 4A state final for the first time in 24 years, Hobart ran out of steam against Roncalli on Friday.
Senior running back Tyler Turley scored the Brickies' lone touchdown with 38 seconds left. A few moments later, Roncalli defensive back Dominic Woods returned the ensuing kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown to cap off his team's 49-7 victory.
Roncalli has now won 10 state championships, while denying Hobart its first state crown since 1993.
