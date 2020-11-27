 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hobart denied first state title since 1993 by Roncalli
breaking urgent

Hobart denied first state title since 1993 by Roncalli

{{featured_button_text}}

INDIANAPOLIS – After reeling off eight straight wins to reach the state Class 4A state final for the first time in 24 years, Hobart ran out of steam against Roncalli on Friday.

Senior running back Tyler Turley scored the Brickies' lone touchdown with 38 seconds left. A few moments later, Roncalli defensive back Dominic Woods returned the ensuing kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown to cap off his team's 49-7 victory.

Roncalli has now won 10 state championships, while denying Hobart its first state crown since 1993.

Gallery: Scouting Hobart's 2020 state-bound team

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hobart softball team sings at Brentwood at Hobart assisted living facility

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts