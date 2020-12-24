Hobart diver improvises after COVID-19 closed pools

Ethan Ferba had big plans for the offseason.

The Hobart diver got a taste of competing against the best when he finished 26th at the IHSAA state swimming and diving competition last February in Indianapolis.

When Ferba returned to Northwest Indiana, he sat down with Hobart diving coach Katharine Rinas and the two put together a summer workout plan that would allow the then-sophomore to take his diving to the next level.

Then COVID-19 hit and pools around the Region shutdown, including Hobart’s sparkling new swim facility.

“When everything with COVID happened, it was bad,” Ferba said. “We had a whole summer planned out for workouts. It made all those plans go away.”

Ferba wasn’t just going to sit on the couch all summer, so the junior talked to Rinas and his parents and the quartet devised a new plan which involved buying a 16-foot trampoline.

“We talked about only being able to control what you can control and trying not to let outside factors bring you down,” Rinas said. “He never stopped training. They bought a trampoline, completed workouts I posted for the team and just never stopped.”

