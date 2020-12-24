 Skip to main content
Hobart diver improvises after COVID-19 closed pools
PREP SWIMMING AND DIVING

Ethan Ferba had big plans for the offseason.

The Hobart diver got a taste of competing against the best when he finished 26th at the IHSAA state swimming and diving competition last February in Indianapolis.

When Ferba returned to Northwest Indiana, he sat down with Hobart diving coach Katharine Rinas and the two put together a summer workout plan that would allow the then-sophomore to take his diving to the next level.

Then COVID-19 hit and pools around the Region shutdown, including Hobart’s sparkling new swim facility.

“When everything with COVID happened, it was bad,” Ferba said. “We had a whole summer planned out for workouts. It made all those plans go away.”

Ferba wasn’t just going to sit on the couch all summer, so the junior talked to Rinas and his parents and the quartet devised a new plan which involved buying a 16-foot trampoline.

“We talked about only being able to control what you can control and trying not to let outside factors bring you down,” Rinas said. “He never stopped training. They bought a trampoline, completed workouts I posted for the team and just never stopped.”

It wasn’t a diving board and there wasn’t water at the end, but the trampoline workouts allowed Ferba to work on his technique, approach and hurdle. He saw his takeoffs improving and Ferba started to spin faster and jump higher. All of that was on full display when he was finally able to get back on a diving board in mid-October.

“It was pretty easy to work out on the trampoline,” Ferba said. “There were plenty of videos to learn from. I had a lot of fun with it.”

Now that Ferba is back in the pool, he is drawing motivation from all over. He finished in second place at sectionals last season behind Valparaiso’s Jack Schwartz. With Schwartz now in college, Ferba has his eyes set on winning sectionals and challenging Lake Central junior Zach Ramacci for the regional title. He also draws motivation from sharing a pool deck with Hobart state swim champion Emma Wright.

“We have a plaque in the pool that lists all the sectional, regional and state champions,” Ferba said. “I look up there and I see her name. I want to put my name up there right beside hers. Emma gives me a lot of motivation.”

Ferba is right on track to make those dreams a reality this season. He broke his six-dive personal best score and he’s battled some of the best in the state in 11-dive competitions already this year.

“This kid is nonstop,” Rinas said. “He’s the first to arrive and the last to leave. He’s always trying to squeeze one more dive in. He has a drive and determination like I’ve never seen. He’s a true competitor and he loves to be out there performing.”

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

