Hobart graduate Josh Miracle leads Westfield defense in third state title trip in eight years

INDIANAPOLIS — Like every Brickie, Josh Miracle had state dreams but was unable to get passed sectionals while quarterbacking his hometown Hobart team.
Friday marked the third time in eight years Miracle has gotten to a state finals game, leading Westfield’s defense. The Shamrocks won state in 2016 and finished runner-up Friday and in 2013.
“It probably has a bigger special meaning with the COVID situation going on,” Miracle, a 2007 Hobart graduate said. “You don’t really know if you’re going to be out there the next day, so I think you just take it in stride and just the appreciation and gratefulness to be out there with the guys and coaching staff. I think it was a good life lesson for all of us to be flexible and we can control what we can control.”
Close to 15 minutes passed after Hobart cleared the field from a 49-7 loss and Miracle and the Shamrocks took the same sideline for warm-ups. Miracle tried to sneak a peek while rooting the Brickies on before his own game. The path from wearing the purple and gold to flipping to the other side of the ball is intertwined with his college choice.
Miracle went on from Hobart to play at Wabash College. He was the scout team quarterback and worked closely with Jake Gilbert. Gilbert was the defensive coordinator at the time and left to take the Westfield job in 2011, bringing Miracle along with him.
Going from quarterback to quarterbacking the defense was beneficial to see both sides of the field, he said.
“Honestly, it was great being able to see things from an offensive perspective my whole life. Defensively you get a feel for how people are going to attack you and what really gives quarterbacks issues,” Miracle said.
He comes from a talented family. His father, Bob Kobza, played for Don Howell during the first two state runs, Miracle said.
“Growing up I was able to just kind of see the success that they had, I always aspired to get to the state game,” he said. “(I remember) hearing some of the rivalry games they had with Penn, and how big of a deal it was for the community.”
Hobart connections paid off for both the Brickies and Shamrocks. Miracle and Hobart defensive coordinator Shaun Zoladz routinely discuss schemes, plays and matchups. The two played together, with Zoladz (2006 graduate) as a defensive back, and maintained their friendship.
“It’s always nice to have somebody that’s in the same position that you can talk to openly,” Zoladz said. “A lot of the conversation is football talk, lingo and conversation that nobody else gets it quite like that guy.”
Miracle invited Hobart coach Craig Osika and Zoladz down to visit their program after the 2016 state championship, Zoladz said, which proved invaluable. In addition to getting the “royal treatment,” Hobart coaches figured out small details that have made a big impact the past three years.
“(We) adopted what we could … get those freshmen up and involved … we are a team, we are the Hobart Brickies and we’re a family,” Zoladz said. “That was the biggest thing and honestly it’s paid dividends. You can go up and down the roster and every coach knows every kid — not when he’s a sophomore, but when he’s an eighth grader — and so you’re getting a quality four years instead of three years.”
The blue-collar, work-for-everything mentality that Brickies share has carried over to a white-collar Westfield community.
“From day one there, you grow up in a community that is extremely blue collar, I’m taught to kind of work for everything,” Miracle said. “The phrase all my life growing up was, ‘I want to be a Brickie, work, work work.’
“Where I’m at with Westfield, it’s probably a little bit more of a white-collar community but kids are kids, so you teach them to work and just love what they do.”
This year more than ever, football has rallied the Westfield community, just like what Miracle remembers at Hobart. But perhaps it’s more necessary for Westfield, which has been struck by tragedy.
On Sept. 20, brothers Liam and Reece Kelly died in a plane crash. Liam, a senior, and Reece, a sophomore, were passionate about flying and were passengers when their single-engine plane struck a power line and nosedived, the Indianapolis Star reported.
Miracle also said two football managers have cancer.
“Football has allowed the community to have something positive to move forward with,” he said. “I knew that was always the case at Hobart and, hopefully, we’re kind of allowing that here as well. It’s brought a lot of people together and just another chapter to this story.”
