Hobart graduate Josh Miracle leads Westfield defense in third state title trip in eight years

Going from quarterback to quarterbacking the defense was beneficial to see both sides of the field, he said.

“Honestly, it was great being able to see things from an offensive perspective my whole life. Defensively you get a feel for how people are going to attack you and what really gives quarterbacks issues,” Miracle said.

He comes from a talented family. His father, Bob Kobza, played for Don Howell during the first two state runs, Miracle said.

“Growing up I was able to just kind of see the success that they had, I always aspired to get to the state game,” he said. “(I remember) hearing some of the rivalry games they had with Penn, and how big of a deal it was for the community.”

Hobart connections paid off for both the Brickies and Shamrocks. Miracle and Hobart defensive coordinator Shaun Zoladz routinely discuss schemes, plays and matchups. The two played together, with Zoladz (2006 graduate) as a defensive back, and maintained their friendship.

“It’s always nice to have somebody that’s in the same position that you can talk to openly,” Zoladz said. “A lot of the conversation is football talk, lingo and conversation that nobody else gets it quite like that guy.”