HOBART — The celebration, if it even deserved to be called that, was muffled.
In the immediate aftermath of Hobart’s 35-0 Class 4A Sectional 17 semifinal win against Highland (4-7) that set the stage for a rematch against Lowell (7-4) next week, the Brickies (9-2) kept things business-like. They left the handshake line, broke huddle and mostly kept any noise or excess celebration to a minimum.
They’re saving that for later. Lowell is coming.
“It was a good win, but we can get better,” junior quarterback Riley Johnston said after the game. “We’ve got to keep getting better.”
As simple as it sounds, “getting better” has been the message second-year head coach Craig Osika has been preaching to his players all year. He buys into the mantra that it’s important to make each week better than the last if his Brickies are going to be around playing when only a few teams in the state are left.
That’s why immediately after Friday’s win, Johnson — who had completed 4-of-4 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 49 rushing yards and another score on the ground — was already talking about how excited he was to watch film the next day in preparation for a Lowell team Hobart beat 38-7 earlier this season.
“Playing a team for a second time in one season is going to be harder,” Johnston said. “We just had to do that here with Highland. But we’re going to come up with a good game plan.”
Osika echoed his quarterback’s words.
“Lowell isn’t going to be an easy team to beat twice,” he said. “They’re going to come at us tough like they always do. Coach (Keith) Kilmer has a great staff and team. They’re going to be prepared and ready to avenge the loss from that first one.”
After an 0-2 start to the season against 6A competition, Hobart has rattled off nine consecutive wins in which they’ve outscored opponents 369-75. The Red Devils own a 7-3 advantage against the Brickies over their last 10 games, including the 2014 regional, and will travel to the Brickie Bowl after beating Griffith 55-20 last week.
Hobart hasn’t won a sectional since 2016, but this is perhaps the best chance the program has had since then. Osika lauds his defense’s effort throughout the year and said his offense has slowly came together week-by-week after a slow start to the season with a new-look offensive line.
“We knew when we started that this whole thing was going to be a bit of a process,” Osika said. “I think the kids have worked hard and because of that the fruits of our labor are starting to show.”
Johnston agreed, adding that he and his teammates have become increasingly like family throughout the year as they’ve pushed one another to keep up with Osika’s ask to get better each week. He called it the driving factor behind Hobart’s nine-game winning streak that he doesn’t want to see end any time soon.
“Everything is starting to click,” Johnston said. “Our offensive line is doing amazing. We’re running the ball well. Our receivers are good. Our defense has been amazing all year. It’s all coming together.”
It’s happening at the right time, too.