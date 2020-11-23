Hobart prepares for smashmouth showdown with Roncalli in Class 4A state final

INDIANAPOLIS — It's no secret that Hobart and Roncalli both like to run the football.

The Brickies rolled past Marion to the tune of 413 rushing yards and five touchdowns to advance to state, while Roncalli racked up 306 rushing yards and six scores against Mooresville to punch its ticket to Indianapolis.

When the two smashmouth programs meet in the Class 4A state final Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium, something will have to give.

"Roncalli is going to present some challenges for us as far as their size and their depth, but we'll be up for the challenge," Hobart coach Craig Osika said. "We don't back down to anybody. We set our schedule up early in the season to play Chesterton and Merrillville, two teams that are going to two-platoon and have the size that Roncalli is going to have, to prepare us for a potentially similar team in the state finals."

Unlike the Brickies, who have four athletes who start on both sides of the ball, Roncalli doesn't have any two-way starters.

Roncalli (12-1), ranked No. 4 in Class 4A by the Associated Press, has 89 players on its roster, compared to 68 athletes for No. 7 Hobart (11-2). The ability to focus on one offensive or defensive role has worked well for Roncalli and particularly star running back Baron Huebler.