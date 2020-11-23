Hobart prepares for smashmouth showdown with Roncalli in Class 4A state final

INDIANAPOLIS — It's no secret that Hobart and Roncalli both like to run the football.
The Brickies rolled past Marion to the tune of 413 rushing yards and five touchdowns to advance to state, while Roncalli racked up 306 rushing yards and six scores against Mooresville to punch its ticket to Indianapolis.
When the two smashmouth programs meet in the Class 4A state final Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium, something will have to give.
"Roncalli is going to present some challenges for us as far as their size and their depth, but we'll be up for the challenge," Hobart coach Craig Osika said. "We don't back down to anybody. We set our schedule up early in the season to play Chesterton and Merrillville, two teams that are going to two-platoon and have the size that Roncalli is going to have, to prepare us for a potentially similar team in the state finals."
Unlike the Brickies, who have four athletes who start on both sides of the ball, Roncalli doesn't have any two-way starters.
Roncalli (12-1), ranked No. 4 in Class 4A by the Associated Press, has 89 players on its roster, compared to 68 athletes for No. 7 Hobart (11-2). The ability to focus on one offensive or defensive role has worked well for Roncalli and particularly star running back Baron Huebler.
The 5-foot-9, 185-pound senior has rushed for 2,172 yards and 31 touchdowns on 293 carries this season. He has only been held below 100 rushing yards in a game once and is coming off a career-high 306 yards and five touchdowns at semistate.
Quarterback Aidan Leffler has also excelled on the ground for Roncalli, totaling 166 carries for 704 yards and 17 scores. Additionally, the junior has thrown for 1,508 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions.
"We've got a really good running back, and our quarterback is a big kid that can run the football," Roncalli coach John Rodenburg said. "So in a sense we're a one-back offense, but when you add the number of runs at quarterback, we really are a two-back offense with him. ... I love to run the football. If I need to win throwing, I will, but I definitely like to hang my hat on running."
By that same token, the Brickies have also had strong showings on the ground from their running back, Tyler Turley, and quarterback, Riley Johnston. Both players start as defensive backs as well, but when they're in the backfield, it's been tough for opposing defenses to slow them down.
Turley amassed 794 yards and 14 scores on 129 carries this year, highlighted by a career-high 260 rushing yards and four scores on 29 carries last week at the Brickyard.
Johnston is right on his heels with 116 carries for 782 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has also thrown for 1,627 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions.
The two standout seniors have been playing football together since they were in seventh grade, and they weren't sure if they'd get one final season on the gridiron due to the coronavirus pandemic. After navigating this unprecedented campaign to reach the last game of the year, Turley wants to make sure their run as teammates ends on a high note.
"It'll be fun to see what we're made of and to see what we can do," Turley said. "We haven't faced the best of the best just yet, and now that we're about to, it all comes down to this."
Bobby Babcock, who is one of the top linebackers in the state, joked about getting his number called on offense Friday. The senior Illinois State recruit has recorded nine carries for 41 yards and one score this year for Hobart.
Although his offensive stats will most likely remain the same against Roncalli, Babcock believes that if he adds to his team highs of 36 tackles for loss and nine sacks, it could help the Brickies claim their fifth state title and first state crown since 1993.
"We just have to believe in the process like we have all year," Babcock said. "We've been getting better and better, and this is the last week to get better.
"It would be nice to tell the old-timers that we won one, too."
