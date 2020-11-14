Hobart’s ‘remarkable’ cheerleaders don’t let their disabilities define them

Candiano has greatly impacted Kelsey Black, a senior who has known Candiano since sixth grade.

“Alyssa is the kindest person you will probably ever meet. Even if she’s having a bad day, or something’s not going right, she’s the first one to ask you how you’re doing and how she can help your day become better. And that’s someone we all want in our lives. That’s helped me to be a better person, seeing she leads by example,” Black said.

The coronavirus pandemic has been especially hard for Watts. She has had hearing loss since she was 3 years old and has worn hearing aids ever since. She reads lips to help herself understand others better.

She had some concerns entering high school that her life would be impacted. She didn’t want to be a different person or treated differently.

“I felt like I wasn’t going to fit in because of my hearing loss,” she said. “I thought I was going to be made fun of, kind of. I thought I wasn’t going to have that many friends and nobody was going to help me.”

Watts and Candiano have not only found a home cheering for the Brickies, but also a family. Moreover, they’re a big reason why the family is so close.