Hobart seniors earn college opportunities, embrace 'underdog mentality'

Both players, who have known each other since they were 6, are thrilled to have the opportunity to play at the next level, but they aren't looking past their senior season.

They want to make their final campaign together a memorable one. After all, Camerena and Smith have already proven that they're among the Region's best, and now they hope to elevate the team's status.

"Those two are phenomenal, and sometimes being at Hobart I feel like we're a little bit under the radar," Brickies coach Steve Moss said. " ... They were phenomenal those first two years and missing last year, which was supposed to be their breakout year, was devastating. This year, with a big senior class, I know they've thought a lot about our last day and how they want to end this. So, I feel like if we can stay healthy (amid the COVID-19 pandemic) and get to sectionals, that's going to be a motivating factor.

"We want to prolong that last day as much as we can."

Through the first two seasons of her high school career, Smith holds a .477 batting average with 71 hits, eight home runs, 38 runs and 54 RBIs. She also registered a program-record 18 strikeouts while in the circle in a victory over Marquette as a sophomore.