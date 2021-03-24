 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hobart seniors earn college opportunities, embrace 'underdog mentality'
alert top story urgent
PREP SOFTBALL | SEASON PREVIEW

Hobart seniors earn college opportunities, embrace 'underdog mentality'

{{featured_button_text}}

HOBART — Saylem Smith and Hannah Camarena were nervous about their playing futures when the coronavirus pandemic shut sports down last spring.

The Hobart seniors wondered if college coaches would have interest in them with one less season to evaluate their games.

"Thankfully, I was able to play in the summer and I was able to commit in the summer as well," Camerena said. "So, to be able to still commit just re-instilled that hope in me that I love the game and that all of my hard work wasn't for nothing since we basically lost a season. I knew that I could perform, and I'm just glad that I was able to still show it."

Camerena, a shortstop and pitcher, played travel softball for the NWI Sox last summer and committed to Trinity Christian College (Illinois) in July 2020.

Smith, a pitcher and outfielder, shined for the Chicago-based Batbusters last summer and committed to Purdue Northwest in December.

"It was a big weight lifted off my shoulders for sure," Smith said. "I just told myself not to worry about what everyone else was doing and when they committed. I just had to believe that my time would eventually come, too."

Both players, who have known each other since they were 6, are thrilled to have the opportunity to play at the next level, but they aren't looking past their senior season.

They want to make their final campaign together a memorable one. After all, Camerena and Smith have already proven that they're among the Region's best, and now they hope to elevate the team's status.

"Those two are phenomenal, and sometimes being at Hobart I feel like we're a little bit under the radar," Brickies coach Steve Moss said. " ... They were phenomenal those first two years and missing last year, which was supposed to be their breakout year, was devastating. This year, with a big senior class, I know they've thought a lot about our last day and how they want to end this. So, I feel like if we can stay healthy (amid the COVID-19 pandemic) and get to sectionals, that's going to be a motivating factor.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"We want to prolong that last day as much as we can."

Through the first two seasons of her high school career, Smith holds a .477 batting average with 71 hits, eight home runs, 38 runs and 54 RBIs. She also registered a program-record 18 strikeouts while in the circle in a victory over Marquette as a sophomore.

Not to be outdone, Camerena is batting .450 through her first two years and has notched 72 hits, 52 runs and 30 RBIs.

Since then, both athletes think they've not only become better players but improved leaders, who plan on helping Hobart finish above .500 before making a run in the postseason.

During their sophomore campaign, the Brickies finished 8-14 and 2-8 in the Northwest Crossroads Conference. The Brickies' 2019 season came to a close with a 10-0 loss to Chesterton in a Class 4A sectional final.

"I honestly love having that underdog mentality and then just showing up and balling out, no matter what," Camerena said. "Just because people don't expect you to win doesn't mean you can't win and when you do it's amazing."

Smith shares that same mindset and looks forward to Hobart's long-awaited season opener at home against the Trojans on March 30.

"Our sophomore year, it was amazing to see what we could do back then," Smith said. "This year as seniors, and with a lot of other players who have come in and been super helpful, it's definitely going to be a good year."

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

Top Region players to watch in 2021

Mikayla Creasbaum, Lake Central, Sr., IF

Indians coach Jeff Sherman believes Creasbaum, an Eastern Illinois recruit, was due for a breakout season last year before it was canceled due to COVID-19. As a sophomore, Creasbaum batted .353 with seven RBIs.

Jordan Duff, Munster, Sr., SS

As a sophomore, Duff batted .340 and was selected to the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association 3A/4A All-State Third Team.

Madi Elish, Crown Point, Sr., P

Elish, an Arizona commit, went 13-2 in the circle and registered 102 strikeouts during her sophomore campaign.

Anna Holloway, Crown Point, Sr., SS

Holloway, a Notre Dame recruit, is one of the top power-hitters in the Region. She batted .378 with five home runs during her sophomore season.

Brinkley Kita, Crown Point, Jr., P

Kita, who is being recruited by multiple Division I programs, notched a 0.97 ERA as a freshman.

Bree Mitchell, Lake Central, Jr., OF

Sherman expects Mitchell, who verbally committed to Wisconsin in October, to be an impact player for the Indians.

Holly Noveroske, South Central, Sr., P

As a sophomore, Noveroske dominated while in the circle and behind the plate. She recorded a 1.88 ERA with 129 strikeouts and a .351 batting average with three home runs.

Peyton Pepkowski, Lake Central, Sr., P

Pepkowski, a Loyola recruit, registered a 0.96 ERA and 129 strikeouts during her sophomore campaign.

Saylem Smith, Hobart, Sr., P

Smith, a Purdue Northwest commit, set the Brickies' program record with 18 strikeouts in a win over Marquette as a sophomore.

Madi Young, Crown Point, Sr., P

Young, a Bowling Green recruit, rounds out a pitching rotation for the Bulldogs that rivals any in the state.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts