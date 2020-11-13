Hobart starts slow, finishes fast for repeat regional titles

Hobart was without senior linebacker and leading tackler Cam Smith, who was on crutches. He left the sectional championship game against Lowell in the second half with a leg injury.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We knew coming into this, with the (wing-T) offense that they run, they were going to pop a play here or there,” Osika said. “Having Cam out was an adjustment we had to make. He’s one of our best players in the middle.”

Osika said he wasn’t sure whether Smith would be ready to play next week. In his stead, Bobby Babcock said he knew he had to step up.

“We expect guys like him to make big plays,” Osika said. “He steps up when we need him to step up.”

The senior helped Hobart control the line of scrimmage. He finished the game with five tackles for loss and two sacks.

“I knew they weren’t going to run to my side so I had to do something to make it to the other side,” Babcock said. “I just let my coaching and my ability take over.”

Take over is exactly what Babcock did, tallying two tackles for loss and a sack in a Logansport drive late in the third quarter. The Berries generated very little offense in the second half.