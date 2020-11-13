Hobart starts slow, finishes fast for repeat regional titles

LOGANSPORT — Hobart started slow but exploded in the second half to dominate host Logansport in a 45-14 regional championship game Friday in Cass County.
“We’re back-to-back regional champions. We’re excited,” senior quarterback Riley Johnston said. “We’re not done, yet. Tomorrow starts preparation for another big game.”
The Berries (6-7) tallied the game’s first big play, an 84-yard Gavin Barron touchdown run on third and long on the game’s first possession. The conversion run failed.
Hobart (10-2) countered with a long drive ending with a 22-yard Miki Djancovich field goal. The Brickies scored on every possession of the first half, including an 87-yard touchdown on a Johnston keeper.
“It was great blocking and I was wide open,” Johnston said. “It was a huge hole and all I had to do was run. All credit to the line.”
Johnston carried the ball 11 times for 169 yards and two scores. He also threw for 127 yards and another touchdown.
Tyler Turley had 115 yards on 18 rushes with two touchdowns.
Logansport got another score on Garrett Barron’s 14-yard throw to Skylar Trujillo late in the first half. John Scott ran in the conversion and Hobart led 24-14 after two quarters.
Hobart was without senior linebacker and leading tackler Cam Smith, who was on crutches. He left the sectional championship game against Lowell in the second half with a leg injury.
Support Local Journalism
“We knew coming into this, with the (wing-T) offense that they run, they were going to pop a play here or there,” Osika said. “Having Cam out was an adjustment we had to make. He’s one of our best players in the middle.”
Osika said he wasn’t sure whether Smith would be ready to play next week. In his stead, Bobby Babcock said he knew he had to step up.
“We expect guys like him to make big plays,” Osika said. “He steps up when we need him to step up.”
The senior helped Hobart control the line of scrimmage. He finished the game with five tackles for loss and two sacks.
“I knew they weren’t going to run to my side so I had to do something to make it to the other side,” Babcock said. “I just let my coaching and my ability take over.”
Take over is exactly what Babcock did, tallying two tackles for loss and a sack in a Logansport drive late in the third quarter. The Berries generated very little offense in the second half.
“We knew if we took care of our responsibilities, if we took care of our job, everything would fall into place,” Babcock said. “It fell into place pretty good tonight.”
The Brickies will host Marion in the semistate.
“I know they’re athletic and I know they’re fast,” Osika said. “Obviously they’re pretty good because they’re playing in the semisate. You don’t get to the final four without being good.”
Gallery: 4A football regional final: Hobart vs. Logansport
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!