Hobart's Alex Pickett, Dave Tipold celebrate birthdays with runner-up finish at state

Although "not many people" have competed in a state final on their birthday, Pickett doesn't have to look too far to find someone who can relate.

Brickies play-caller Dave Tipold, who is also the special teams coordinator and works with the tight ends, celebrated his birthday Friday as well.

The 1987 Hobart graduate turned 51 the day of his alma mater's 12th state final appearance. He was also a junior linebacker on the Brickies' 1985 state runner-up team, which lost to Brownsburg on a Hail Mary three days after Tipold celebrated his 16th birthday.

"Having the opportunity to coach in (a state final) 35 years later after playing in one, and to do it on my birthday, it was a great experience," Tipold said. "I know what Alex is going through having lost my (state championship) just like he did. It stinks but it doesn't diminish the success we've had all season."

The Brickies' goal this entire year, especially after narrowly losing at East Noble in a semistate contest last season, was to "play 15 (games)," according to coach Craig Osika.

Even amid the coronavirus pandemic, that objective never changed.