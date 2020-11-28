Hobart's Alex Pickett, Dave Tipold celebrate birthdays with runner-up finish at state

INDIANAPOLIS — Alex Pickett has been given a lot of great birthday gifts over the years, but nothing can compare to the present he received Friday.
Hobart's junior defensive lineman turned 17 years old the day of his team's Class 4A state final appearance, and he was able to celebrate the milestone by playing at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Brickies (11-3) ultimately lost 49-7 to Roncalli (13-1) in their first state trip since 1996 and were denied the program's fifth state title. But afterward, Pickett proudly accepted his second-place medal and made it clear that he was extremely grateful regardless of the outcome.
"It's a dream come true to even play in a state championship, and then since it was on my birthday, that makes it even better," Pickett said. "These are memories I will remember for my entire life. This is something special. Not many people get to say that they played in a state championship on their birthday. It's pretty cool."
Pickett recorded four tackles and one tackle for loss against Roncalli. He finished his junior campaign with 19 tackles, four tackles for loss, one forced fumble and four fumble recoveries during a season in which Hobart fell one victory short of its first state crown since 1993.
Although "not many people" have competed in a state final on their birthday, Pickett doesn't have to look too far to find someone who can relate.
Brickies play-caller Dave Tipold, who is also the special teams coordinator and works with the tight ends, celebrated his birthday Friday as well.
The 1987 Hobart graduate turned 51 the day of his alma mater's 12th state final appearance. He was also a junior linebacker on the Brickies' 1985 state runner-up team, which lost to Brownsburg on a Hail Mary three days after Tipold celebrated his 16th birthday.
Support Local Journalism
"Having the opportunity to coach in (a state final) 35 years later after playing in one, and to do it on my birthday, it was a great experience," Tipold said. "I know what Alex is going through having lost my (state championship) just like he did. It stinks but it doesn't diminish the success we've had all season."
The Brickies' goal this entire year, especially after narrowly losing at East Noble in a semistate contest last season, was to "play 15 (games)," according to coach Craig Osika.
Even amid the coronavirus pandemic, that objective never changed.
Hobart only missed one contest at Lowell in Week 5 due to the Red Devils' COVID-19 concerns and still clinched its second consecutive 11-win season under Osika. The 1998 Hobart alum commended his players for adhering to every safety protocol his program set forth for them, and it eventually led to a birthday memory that Tipold and Pickett will cherish forever.
"I don't think being a state runner-up is a bad birthday gift," Osika said with a laugh. "A state championship would've been better. My (41st) birthday is coming up Friday, and I was hoping to have an early birthday present with a state championship, but I still think it's special. This group of guys really bought into the process."
The Brickies will graduate a strong senior class, headlined by Western Michigan recruit Zach Vode, Illinois State commit Bobby Babcock, dual-threat quarterback Riley Johnston and running back Tyler Turley.
Pickett said all of his senior teammates have helped him become a better player throughout his prep career, and he plans to continue building on the foundation they've left behind.
"For us to get this far on my birthday, this is better than anything I could've ever asked for," Pickett said. "It was almost a perfect season. It didn't end up the right way, but this was our goal — to make it to the state championship.
"We're going to try to do it next year, too."
Gallery: 4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
4A football state final: Hobart vs. Roncalli
Gallery
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!